Greenhorn Fire Truck Sign; consolidation

The Blaine County Ambulance District is a separate taxing district governed by the Blaine County Board of Commissioners. It funds ambulance services that cover the entire county through contracts with Ketchum, Wood River and Carey Rural Fire Protection District.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Kicking off a process which could last until 2026, the Blaine County Board of Commissioners held a meeting on Monday with Hilary Fletcher of Woolpert Consulting, a firm hired by the county to assist in the prospective process of consolidating the region’s fire and ambulance agencies.

Fletcher outlined the initial steps over the next several months, largely centered on data collection and receiving reports from the various agencies and city and county officials, prior to three days of site visits and meetings beginning June 21.

After an analysis of all that information gathered, Fletcher said then she and her team determine feasibility and action steps.

