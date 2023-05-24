Kicking off a process which could last until 2026, the Blaine County Board of Commissioners held a meeting on Monday with Hilary Fletcher of Woolpert Consulting, a firm hired by the county to assist in the prospective process of consolidating the region’s fire and ambulance agencies.
Fletcher outlined the initial steps over the next several months, largely centered on data collection and receiving reports from the various agencies and city and county officials, prior to three days of site visits and meetings beginning June 21.
After an analysis of all that information gathered, Fletcher said then she and her team determine feasibility and action steps.
The total cost of fees for Woolpert, according to the contract, is just over $94,000.
Along with Blaine County, the following entities (and corresponding fire departments) will be involved in the process: city of Bellevue, city of Hailey, city of Ketchum, city of Sun Valley, Blaine County Ambulance District, Carey Rural Fire Protection District, North Blaine County Fire District, Smiley Creek Rural Fire Protection District, West Magic Fire District, and the Wood River Fire Protection District.
The Blaine County Ambulance District is a separate taxing district governed by the Blaine County Board of Commissioners. It funds ambulance services that cover the entire county through contracts with Ketchum, Wood River and Carey Rural Fire Protection District.
Ambulance calls far outnumber fire calls, and the county has said it cannot continue to afford services as they now exist. A strategic plan and needs assessment was completed by the ambulance district in Nov. 2021.
Fletcher stressed the process is very collaborative, involves a lot of listening on her part, has “no predetermined outcome,” and offers “off ramps” if so desired.
During the site visits, Fletcher said she and her associates will meet with every facility and find out what is working and what isn’t, and “really get a handle of what’s going on.”
Locally, consolidation conversations have spanned decades.
Asked about credentials, Fletcher cited her 30 years of experience in public safety and emergency management. She acknowledged she had not worked on a project in Idaho but was working with legal counsel to ensure compliance with Idaho laws.
She also pointed to the expertise of her subcontractor, ESCI (Emergency Services Consulting International).
Fletcher said she plans monthly visits to the valley but won’t have a more precise timeline on the process until after the first few months of data collection and engagement.
Monday’s meeting was well attended by fire agency employees and elected and city officials, all of whom will be involved in the process.
Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley asked that some guiding principals be set early in the process.
“We’ve done several technical analyses in the valley,” he told Fletcher. “If we have macro-political things that the technical aspects can’t remedy—that needs to be surfaced early.”
Riley also noted the process may “not necessarily save a ton of money,” but that if a “goal is not to have people lose jobs ... there needs to be an understanding of what our motivations are.”
At a city council meeting in February, Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin shared a belief that a consolidated entity could be run more efficiently.
“It’s a lot harder to run five one-station fire departments than one five-station fire department,” he said.
At that same meeting McLaughlin also addressed some of the politics: “We have, to be frank, a little bit of a dysfunctional system in this county. Our fire departments are competing instead of cooperating.”
At Monday’s meeting, city of Hailey Administrator Lisa Horowitz emphasized the value in Fletcher’s role as a consistent and cohesive avenue of communication, given “so many divergent opinions.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In