The St. Luke’s Health System on Monday encouraged Wood River Valley residents to schedule appointments for flu vaccinations this fall at its primary care clinics in Hailey and Ketchum.
Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. get the flu every year, the hospital system said in a news release, including a significant number of people in the valley.
Flu vaccines can reduce the number of illnesses and make cases less severe for people who do get sick, St. Luke’s said.
