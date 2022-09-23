On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center will hold an event featuring a free 30-minute screening of the Ken Burns documentary, “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Health,” followed by a facilitated community discussion on youth mental health and the role community members can play in supporting young residents.

According to St. Luke’s, Idaho ranks 50th among states with a higher prevalence of youth mental illness and lower rates of access to care. Nearly one out of every four Idaho residents suffers from some form of mental illness.

Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy, believes that addressing mental health issues is as important as ever for the community.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments