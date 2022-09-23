On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center will hold an event featuring a free 30-minute screening of the Ken Burns documentary, “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Health,” followed by a facilitated community discussion on youth mental health and the role community members can play in supporting young residents.
According to St. Luke’s, Idaho ranks 50th among states with a higher prevalence of youth mental illness and lower rates of access to care. Nearly one out of every four Idaho residents suffers from some form of mental illness.
Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy, believes that addressing mental health issues is as important as ever for the community.
“School districts often focus on academic achievement, setting goals and determining initiatives. However, we realize that mental health must come first,” Foudy said. “Students and staff who are experiencing feelings of stress, anxiety and depression are not in an optimal place for teaching and learning to take place. It’s important to nurture and support the whole individual by allowing them to discuss their feelings and through providing tools to support their mental health. Doing so helps ensure the safety of the individual and others throughout our community.”
In 2019, the St. Luke’s Community Health Needs Assessment identified improving mental health and reducing suicide as one of the top three significant health needs in Blaine County.
St. Luke’s is hosting these community youth mental health sessions as part of its effort to reducing the stigma around seeking mental health treatment and improving access to mental health services, according to a statement from the health system. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In