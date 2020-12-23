St. Luke’s Wood River officials plan to start administering a vaccine for COVID-19 to some staff today, Dec. 23, as case numbers in Idaho and the death toll continue to mount.
The Boise-based St. Luke’s Health System received 975 doses of the federally approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week and started inoculations of the two-dose vaccine to high-risk staff in the Boise and Twin Falls areas on Friday. In limited numbers, St. Luke’s Wood River staff at the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 will begin receiving shots today, St. Luke’s stated.
The Pfizer vaccine—as well as a second vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company Moderna, which was approved last weekend—is not yet available to the general public in Idaho, including the Wood River Valley. (The first St. Luke’s Wood River staffers will receive the Moderna shot, according to a spokeswoman for the hospital.) All of the doses of the vaccine are currently being administered to at-risk health-care workers and some residents of long-term care facilities.
As preparations were being made for the first shots to be administered at St. Luke’s Wood River, two more Blaine County residents died of complications caused by COVID-19, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Monday evening.
The two deaths brought the local toll of COVID-related fatalities to 12 since the pandemic began, including five this month. The latest victims both had underlying conditions and were hospitalized prior to their deaths, according to Brianna Bodily, a spokeswoman for the Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District, which serves Blaine County. One was a woman in her 60s, and the other was a woman in her 80s. Neither was a resident in a long-term care facility, Bodily said.
On Tuesday morning, the Department of Health and Welfare reported that 5,665 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state. Idaho has recorded 130,877 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the department reported Monday evening, with 1,301 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In Blaine County, 1,532 confirmed and probable cases had been recorded by Monday evening. Under its own risk-assessment system, Blaine County is in the “critical” category, meaning that some metrics being tracked put the county in the highest risk level. The county’s COVID case rate of 57.1 cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents, based on a seven-day average from Dec. 6-12, meets the criteria of the “critical” category.
With vaccines likely not widely available to healthy Idahoans until spring or summer, “it is important to be diligent in wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands,” St. Luke’s said in a statement.
St. Luke’s expands services for holidays
Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Wood River has adjusted its hours over the holidays to accommodate an anticipated increase in patients seeking health-care services and COVID-19 testing.
Both Hailey and Ketchum facilities will offer same-day appointments over the holidays, in addition to advance scheduling of primary-care appointments. St. Luke’s typically does not offer same-day or walk-in appointments with providers at its main campus south of Ketchum. St. Luke’s also provides a variety of services at its clinic in Hailey.
Hours of service are:
- Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Mondays through Wednesdays, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 24, and Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to noon.
- The clinic at both sites will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The Ketchum clinic is located in Suite 109 in the Physician Office Annex at 100 Hospital Dr. Call 208-727-8811 to schedule an appointment.
St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine, located at 1450 Aviation Dr. in Hailey, can be reached at 208-788-3434 for same-day appointments, as well as for scheduling future appointments with a primary-care provider.
A walk-in clinic will be offered at the Ketchum-area campus only on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 26-27, and Jan. 2-3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patients should call 208-727-8888 prior to or upon arrival for screening.
COVID-19 testing for people experiencing symptoms will be available via a drive-through trailer at the Ketchum campus by appointment only. Appointments can be made via the online myChart system or via the St. Luke’s triage line at 208-381-9500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In