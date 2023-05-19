The Spur Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring what it describes as “effective philanthropy” in the Wood River Valley, awarded $226,770 in grants to 15 local nonprofit organizations in the first of two grant cycles offered this year.

This recent grant cycle was open to all 72 nonprofits that Spur states “actively serve” the local community. Twenty-one grant proposals were received. The average amount distributed per grant was $14,173.

Projects supported through 16 grants include 24% in the health and human services sector, 24% for education, 19% for Hispanic youth opportunities, 15% for arts and culture, 11% for housing, 4% for animal welfare, and 2% for environment and conservation.

