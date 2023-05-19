The Spur Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring what it describes as “effective philanthropy” in the Wood River Valley, awarded $226,770 in grants to 15 local nonprofit organizations in the first of two grant cycles offered this year.
This recent grant cycle was open to all 72 nonprofits that Spur states “actively serve” the local community. Twenty-one grant proposals were received. The average amount distributed per grant was $14,173.
Projects supported through 16 grants include 24% in the health and human services sector, 24% for education, 19% for Hispanic youth opportunities, 15% for arts and culture, 11% for housing, 4% for animal welfare, and 2% for environment and conservation.
- The Alliance of Idaho, Project Solo: Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, $15,000.
- ARCH, hire mid-size accounting advisor firm, $25,000.
- Blaine County Recreation District, program outreach coordinator, $25,000.
- Flourish Foundation, Educator Rest, Renewal and Attunement, $15,000.
- Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho, program for 3rd-5th Graders, $5,000.
- Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley, general operations, $20,000.
- Idaho BaseCamp, 5th Grade Outdoor Adventure Program, $12,500.
- “I Have a Dream Foundation”—Idaho, associate director, $20,000
- Men’s Second Chance Living, repairs for sober-living house, $10,000.
- Mountain Humane, upgrade IT equipment, $9,270.
- Sun Valley Museum of Art, classroom renovation, $25,000.
- Sun Valley Museum of Art, Mexican Folkloric Dance performance, $5,000.
- The Crisis Hotline of Idaho, hotline manager, $10,000.
- Trailing of the Sheep, 2023 Festival, $5,000.
- Wood River Community YMCA, year-long education, $20,000.
- Wood River Land Trust, macro-invertebrate monitoring, $5,000.
According to Spur Executive Director Sally Gillespie, the organization holds a variety of funds with distinct purposes from which it makes grants. People interested in supporting the Wood River Valley donate to the funds which best fit their interests. These gifts are pooled with other donations and granted collectively based on applications received and knowledge of local needs and opportunities.
“Every grant cycle reveals how diligently and creatively local nonprofits are working to take care of the people, experiences and resources that make our community great,” Gillespie said. “This round included several examples of innovative approaches to better serve our most vulnerable community members. The ideas are inspiring, and Spur is delighted to support so many of them.”
A press release from Spur states that 76% of applicants received funding, with 35% receiving the full amount requested.
“All of the proposals were for programs and initiatives that still need additional funding,” it states.
Spur accepts grant proposals year-round and evaluates them at grants committee meetings scheduled twice per year. Grant applications must be received by Oct. 15, 2023, to be reviewed at the next committee meeting. Future grants will be subject to the funds available at that time.
To learn more about any of the projects and how to support them, Spur encourages people to reach out to Gillespie, or to contact the nonprofits directly. ￼
