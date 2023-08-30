Residents of Bayhorse Road and Muldoon Canyon Road east of Bellevue made the case last week to Blaine County commissioners for lowering the speed limit in their neighborhood from 35 mph to 25 mph.

While the commissioners were asked to consider an application for a speed bump, both Blaine County Road and Bridge Manager Steve Thompson and the applicant, Bayhorse Road resident Mimi Crocker, said a lowered speed limit was preferable to a speed bump.

“I’ve lived there for 12 years, and it has turned into a speedway,” Crocker told the board. She applied both for a speed bump and a lowered limit.

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments