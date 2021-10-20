Voters living within the Wood River Fire Protection District in southern Blaine County will see a $17 million general obligation bond on the Nov. 2 ballot that, if passed by two-thirds majority, would finance the construction of a replacement fire station in Hailey.
The bond measure will ask residents within the district whether property taxes should be raised by an estimated $72.60 per $100,000 value over 25 years to build the station. For a property worth $500,000, the tax increase associated with the bond would come to $363 annually, with that figure decreasing over time as the population and tax base grows.
But where would the new station go—and what would it accomplish?
Those were a few of the questions fielded by Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman during an informational meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Wood River Fire Protection District—operating as Wood River Fire & Rescue—provides fire protection services to unincorporated Blaine County from Greenhorn Bridge to Baseline Road, serving more than 1,400 households and protecting $1.3 billion worth of property along the state Highway 75 corridor. It also provides paramedic-level ambulance and technical rescue services to the southern half of the county from Greenhorn Gulch to about 9 miles south of Timmerman Junction.
Bateman described the district’s rescue response area as a “geo-political jigsaw puzzle.” If a call originates from Hailey city limits, he explained, Wood River will only respond if someone needs medical attention.
“Say there’s a traffic accident at 75 and Countryside. If there are no injuries and it’s just a fluid spill, only Hailey Fire & Rescue will come,” he said.
The district operates out of three facilities in Hailey and Bellevue: Station 1 on Walnut Street in Hailey, adjacent to the Old County Courthouse; Station 2, on Third Avenue next to the Hailey Police Department; and Station 3, just south of The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue. It employs a mix of career and volunteer firefighters, including 14 full-time personnel—some also licensed paramedics or EMTs—and more than 15 paid-on-call first responders.
Wood River Fire & Rescue has a fire protection insurance rating of Class 4 on the ISO scale, signifying good response times. But Bateman said on Thursday that the district has reached a tipping point with increased call volume and glaring operational inefficiencies.
One key issue is that the apparatus bays in Station 1 are too narrow and short to fit the district’s two ambulances without crews having to awkwardly maneuver around them, he said. Firefighters are changing into protective gear with less than two feet of clearance on either side of both ambulances.
Another issue is that first responders must drive from Station 1 to Station 2, about six blocks away, to access technical rescue equipment and heavier-duty fire trucks. (Station 2 has no sleeping quarters.) Commuting between both stations tacks on extra minutes, Bateman said, which add up in an emergency. Recently timed response times indicated that it takes crews only about 90 seconds to respond and pull out of Station 1, he said, but gearing up at Station 1, driving to Station 2, accessing an engine there and pulling out took almost 5 minutes.
“It’s an operational and logistical challenge,” he said. “We’re working a business where minutes and seconds really make a difference.”
Furthermore, Bateman said the living area at Station 1 is too small to comfortably sleep three firefighters—one person has to sleep on a pull-down bed next to the eating area. While architectural plans have not been presented yet, the new station would have more ample living space and employee housing units.
Wood River Fire & Rescue began conversations with the Life Church around September 2020 about acquiring part of their property in north Hailey, Bateman said. The River Street location near Albertsons was identified in a 2011 study as an ideal location for the district, he said.
“This location will allow us to extend our reach, covering a larger slice of the population between the city of Hailey and Greehorn—Indian Creek, Starweather, Valley Club—without sacrificing coverage in south Woodside and the Bellevue Triangle,” he said.
A successful bond election would mean that Stations 1 and 2, owned by Blaine County and the city of Hailey, respectively, would be returned to their jurisdictions for other uses. Wood River Fire & Rescue would continue to operate out of Station 3, which the district owns. (Station 3 accommodates up to nine first responders.)
The bond would also fund a partial remodel of Station 3, which has taken up an increasing portion of the district’s maintenance budget, Bateman said. One area of concern is the station’s upper-level storage area, which is only accessible by ladder.
“There are several safety issues there,” he said.
Overall, the district aims to generate approximately $967,200 per year for the new station and Station 3 renovation work through property taxes. The anticipated interest rate on the general obligation bonds that would be issued is 2.74% per year, based on current market conditions, meaning the total amount to be repaid over the 25-year life of the bond would be approximately $24.2 million—$17 million in principal and about $7.2 million in interest.
Bateman said his main goal is to achieve a 10-minute response time within Hailey and Bellevue 80% of the time.
“The vision is to further become a more competent, courageous fire and EMS family,” he said.
