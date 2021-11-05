Two bond measures issued to finance a new fire station and town square less than a mile apart on Hailey’s River Street failed at the ballot box on Tuesday, according to preliminary tallies reported by the Blaine County Elections Department reported Wednesday morning.
The proposals included a $950,000 bond from the city of Hailey to repay the city for its August purchase of 116 S. River St., a property long eyed as an ideal town square location, as well as a $17 million bond measure from the Wood River Fire Protection District that would have financed the construction of a replacement fire station on River Street’s north end.
Both bonds required two-thirds voter approval. Hailey’s reimbursement bond failed by about 99 votes, or six percentage points, with 876 voters (60%) in favor and 586 (40%) against. Meanwhile, the fire bond fell only about 18 votes, or three percentage points short, with 279 (63%) in favor and 166 (37%) opposed.
The fire bond question only appeared on the ballot for voters living in unincorporated Blaine County within the Wood River Fire Protection District, which provides fire protection services from Greenhorn Gulch to Baseline Road. The district—operating as Wood River Fire & Rescue—asked residents whether property taxes should be raised by about $72.60 per $100,000 value over 25 years to build a replacement fire station in Hailey next to the Life Church on River Street. (For a property worth $500,000, the tax increase associated with the bond would have come to $363 annually.)
With Tuesday’s results, Wood River Fire & Rescue will maintain status quo and continue to operate out of its three stations in Hailey and Bellevue: Station 1, next to the Old County Courthouse in Hailey; Station 2 is on Third Avenue next to the Hailey Police Department; and Station 3, south of Bellevue.
According to the Wood River Fire Protection District, a new fire station was needed because Station 1’s apparatus bays are too narrow to properly fit the district’s two ambulances, and its living quarters are too small to sleep three firefighters. First responders must also commute between Station 1 and Station 2 to access and heavier-duty fire trucks and rescue equipment, which adds about three minutes to response times, according to the district.
It also hoped to use part of the $17 million in funding to partially remodel Station 3, but did not present detailed remodeling plans to the public, nor did it share design plans for the proposed River Street station. The district did state, however, that it had come to an agreement with the Life Church to acquire the River Street property if the bond passed and was planning on building employee housing.
In the Wood River Fire Protection District—which encompasses about 1,400 households in Blaine County—445 people showed up to vote on the fire bond, though it’s unclear exactly how many people live in the district as the 2020 U.S. Census does not include that information. In a statement on Wednesday morning, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman thanked the 279 voters who backed the bond.
“In a tired and busy world, it’s easy to not vote, so we appreciate your engagement and look forward to continuing our service to you in the future,” he wrote. “I want to say thank you to our fire board, who listened to our members, identified a need and took the time to put a question on the ballot. Your support is vital and doesn’t go unrecognized.
“This isn’t my first rodeo—I’ve served all over the country in the past 24 years—and this group serving Blaine County every day is top-shelf. That’s not fire chief hyperbole. You give of your immense talent on duty and, for the past several weeks, you have, unasked, done so off-duty, too.”
About 10 blocks south of where Wood River Fire & Rescue hoped to build its station is Hailey’s Town Center Campus, also known as the “Heart of Hailey,” which the city purchased on Aug. 31 using unspent capital funds.
How the city uses the quarter-block of land and whether it remodels or demolishes the old Copy & Print building on the property remains uncertain. Ideas for the block have so far included a common plaza with café seating, an event stage, a depressed lawn area, a food truck area, and an outdoor extension of the adjacent Hailey Public Library. Input gathered at future public workshops will help the city nail down a final land-use plan, it said.
Had Tuesday’s $950,000 bond passed, property owners in Hailey would have seen a $20.52 annual increase in property taxes per $100,000 property value over five years. (For a property of $500,000, the associated tax increase would be $103 annually and about $513 over five years.)
Given the municipal bond’s failure, Hailey will simply not see $950,000 added back into its capital funds as reimbursement.
City Council members Kaz Thea, Sam Linnet and Juan Martinez voted to acquire 116 S. River St. in August, citing historically low interest rates, while Councilwoman Heidi Husbands opposed the purchase because she believed that a majority of residents, not the council, should have approved the purchase of the property in the first place.
“Though I am disappointed the reimbursement bond didn’t receive 67% to pass, I look forward to building some type of gathering place or town square to hold events, music and speakers, and have it serve as a central meeting place for our community,” Hailey Councilwoman Kaz Thea wrote in an email to the Express. ￼
