Residents of Hailey, Ketchum, Bellevue and unincorporated areas of Blaine County are now prohibited from leaving the county for nonessential reasons, after local governments voted earlier this week to add their own restrictions to Idaho’s statewide shelter-in-place order.
But the sheriffs of Blaine County and neighboring Custer County say their deputies will not pull 5B drivers over simply to ask questions about where they are going or coming from.
Those driving near the junction of state Highway 75 and U.S. 20 this past week may have noticed a Blaine County sheriff’s deputy stationed near a newly erected “Non-Essential Travel Prohibited” sign. That patrol deputy was there “for visibility only,” Sheriff Steve Harkins told the Idaho Mountain Express.
There are no roadblocks or checkpoints,
Harkins said, “nor has there been any discussion of such.”
In neighboring Custer County, a popular recreation destination for Blaine County residents, deputies will not pull over any vehicle unless there is probable cause that the person is committing another offense, Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said.
“I hope we do not have to cite anyone and hope everyone realizes how serious this is and follows the stay-at-home order,” Lumpkin told the Idaho Mountain Express.
Custer County sheriff’s deputies did not come into contact with any Blaine County residents in Custer County this past weekend, Lumpkin said, adding, “Blaine County is doing an awesome job.”
Harkins urged Blaine County residents to read the new restrictions defining essential and nonessential travel. The restrictions can be found on the county’s website, co.blaine.id.us.
“Education and awareness for this is our best avenue at this point,” Harkins said.
Commented