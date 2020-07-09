The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has outlined its enforcement strategy for two mask mandates, one for unincorporated Blaine County and another for the city of Ketchum, which is policed by a division of the Sheriff’s Office.
Enforcement of the two mask mandates, which were passed separately by the Blaine County commissioners and Ketchum City Council this week, will begin with “education, warnings, and awareness,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
“Our deputies will continue to take a common-sense approach and consider the context of each situation similar to how we approached the statewide COVID-19 Isolation Order,” the press release, signed by Sheriff Steve Harkins, states.
“If warranted, citations will be issued.”
Ketchum, Hailey and Blaine County all enacted mask mandates through public health orders, each with a $100 penalty if violated.
The City of Sun Valley is scheduled to discuss a mask mandate or edits of a passed resolution regarding the use of masks, on Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In