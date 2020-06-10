The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office announced four department promotions at the end of May. From left to right, the patrol promotions are Captain Bryan Carpita, Corporal Dina Mitma, Lieutenant Fabrizio Lizano and Sergeant Philip Rummel. In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office wished congratulations to the newly promoted officers.
Class of 2020
Community Resource
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Current E-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- "A message of solidarity"
- Antibody testing yields some surprising results
- Idaho to offer back-to-work bonuses for workers
- Sharps Fire restitution set at more than $300,000
- Gas station angles to buy Snow Bunny site
- Blaine County takes a knee for George Floyd
- Amid COVID-19, hunting gains popularity
- New $400,000 pump track is under construction in Quigley Canyon
- Airport board entertains land acquisition
- Blaine County police call George Floyd murder ‘indefensible’
Images
Collections
Commented
- "A message of solidarity" (55)
- Antibody testing project suspended (27)
- No right to get even (26)
- Blaine County takes a knee for George Floyd (25)
- Paying attention to the White House is dangerous to health (23)
- Idaho to enter third phase of reopening (22)
- Ketchum P&Z to discuss ‘hot dog hill’ building application (22)
- Gas station angles to buy Snow Bunny site (21)
- Injustice bred the violence. Only justice will stop it. (20)
- Let people decide on face masks (17)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In