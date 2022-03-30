The U.S. Drought Monitor reported “severe” drought conditions in the northern half of Blaine County and most of Custer and Camas counties in its latest update on Thursday, indicating little to no opportunity to avoid a third consecutive summer of major water shortages and set of cascading impacts.
The “severe” drought impact area includes the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Stanley, Fairfield and Mackay.
Southern Blaine County—including Hailey, Bellevue and Carey—remains under “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is overseen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The site assesses current drought conditions using snowpack levels, streamflow rates and the amount of water held within the upper 3 feet of the soil layer.
According to NOAA, the “severe” drought category represents an extended fire season forecast and heavy impacts to fisheries and farm operations, while the “moderate” drought category represents elevated fire risk and the likelihood of low crop yields, “scrawny” wildlife and low reservoir levels.
(On Tuesday, Magic Reservoir, in southern Blaine County, had around 30,500 acre-feet of water, about 16% of its 191,000-acre-foot capacity.)
NOAA’s March 24 drought update followed a long-term precipitation outlook released by the National Weather Service on March 17. According to that prediction, the southern half of Idaho should see a 40-60% chance of precipitation deficits in April, May and June, ahead of the typical start to wildfire season around July 4.
Current snowpack hits 2020 levels
On Monday, March 28, Blaine County’s six snow-telemetry stations recorded 73% of normal snowpack and a snow-water equivalent reading (the amount of water left in the snowpack) of 10.8 inches.
That’s a half-inch above the snow-water equivalent seen on March 28, 2020 (10.3 inches), a full 4 inches below the region’s average for March 28 (14.8 inches) and 1 inch below levels seen on March 28, 2021 (11.8 inches).
By Tuesday, snowpack levels across the Wood River Valley had dropped to 69% of normal, placing the 2022 water year on a similar trajectory as 2020.
Between the county’s snow-telemetry stations, snowpack was the poorest at the Hyndman Trailhead SNOTEL site (64% of normal) and the Chocolate Gulch SNOTEL site near Ketchum (67% of normal), but closer to average (91%) at Galena Summit.
Here’s how other Western ski areas stacked up this week in terms of snowpack:
- Aspen/Snowmass Village, Colo.: 114%
- Stevens Pass, Wash.: 106%
- Vail, Colo.: 91%
- Schweitzer Mountain, Idaho: 89%
- Taos, N.M.: 88%
- Big Sky, Mont.: 85%
- Park City, Utah: 84%
- Bogus Basin, Idaho: 80%
- Brundage Mountain, Idaho: 74%
- Jackson Hole, Wyo.: 73%
- Palisades Tahoe, Calif.: 49%
- Soldier Mountain, Idaho: 26% ￼
This is going to be a problem. It would be interesting to know where the aquifer from which Ketchum draws its water stands. Magic Reservoir at 16% is a disaster in the making for farmers. It can only be drawn down to 4% of capacity. The water trends for Blaine Country are disturbing. Yet, Ketchum takes no account of water in its development planning or assessment. Maybe time to give that more thought?
