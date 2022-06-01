Senior Connection hires new leader

The Senior Connection has hired a new executive director, amid the planned retirement of longtime Executive Director Teresa Beahen Lipman.
Jovita Piña will start in the role of leading the Hailey-based senior center on July 1.
Piña has 15 years of experience in operations and nonprofits. Beahen Lipman brought Piña onto the leadership team at the Senior Connection in 2017 with the intent of Piña being her successor. Beahen Lipman’s retirement was originally planned for December 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to push back a large-scale fundraising campaign, which Beahen Lipman wanted to see through to a successful end, the organization stated in a news release.
“The practice of strategically planning for the Senior Connection’s future is a strength and routine for both the nonprofit leaders,” the organization stated. “Leaving the organization better than before and serving more seniors is important for both Jovita and Teresa.”
Piña praised Beahen Lipman’s leadership.
“I am beyond honored to be taking the Senior Connection torch from such a great leader,” she said. “It is a very large and bright torch, but I am up for the challenge. I know I can depend on the support of our staff, the board of directors and our members.”
The Senior Connection has a staff of eight people who assist in programs to help the older adult community in Blaine County. Its board chair since 2015, Michael Beck, passed the role to Don Cunningham during the organization’s annual board meeting with membership last month. Beck will remain the board treasurer and board member Dr. Joseph Fastow, the Senior Connection’s medical advisor, assumed the role of board vice chair.
Beahen Lipman will take a break in July and August to move into her new home at Quigley Farm in Hailey and to spend time with her family, the organization stated. Starting in September, she will serve as a consultant to the Senior Connection as needed.
Beahen Lipman was hired to lead the Senior Connection in January 2016.
“Besides my husband and my kids, this has, by far, been the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said. ￼
