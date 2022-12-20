In its final meeting of 2022, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to ask the city of Hailey to annex two district properties on which the board hopes to construct affordable housing for staff members of the school district.
The two properties in discussion are located south of the Wood River Middle School in Hailey. These lots are currently utilized for winter snow storage and located in unincorporated Blaine County, meaning they do not have access to city services. The first lot is a 1.510 acre “L” shaped parcel located at 706 N. 3rd Ave. The second lot to be annexed is a .260-acre triangle shaped parcel located at 700 N. 4th Ave.
“The benefits of annexation to the city of Hailey would give the district the ability to construct a proper apartment complex and give better access to the current lots,” BCSD Director of Building and Grounds Shawn Bennion said.
