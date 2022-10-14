The Blaine County School District board of trustees unanimously approved on Tuesday three ground-lease and development agreements in collaboration with the ARCH Community Housing Trust to build affordable workforce housing for district teachers and staff.

The district will provide the land for development, and ARCH will be responsible for raising money for designing, developing, constructing, managing and maintaining the housing at an affordable price point. The School District will maintain control of the properties as assets. Development plans will move forward at the district’s Bullion Street, Croy Street and McKercher Boulevard properties in Hailey. The board is projecting the completion of these units as early as fall 2024.

The board has been working with a legal team and ARCH for the last few months. The planned housing developments would add seven units for staff to rent.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

