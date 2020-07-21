The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will discuss—and potentially take action on—the district’s plan for school re-entry at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
A discussion of the district’s draft re-entry plan for the fall semester is on the agenda, along with “possible action” regarding that plan and the district’s future planning process. The discussion will be a continuation of a conversation about what the first day of school, which is just under a month away on Aug. 17, will look like.
The draft plan includes three potential scenarios for the 2020-21 school year: one in which in-person learning resumes as usual with social distancing in place; one in which in-person learning takes place but is staggered so that not all students are in school at the same time; and one in which all learning takes place from home.
School district administrators have previously said the district won’t make a final decision about which plan to pursue until the two weeks leading up to the first day of school, when the South Central Public Health District is expected to make a recommendation for Blaine County schools.
Also on Tuesday, the school board will consider parameters and routes for school buses in the 2020-21 school year and vote on draft policies regarding head lice and communicable diseases.
The latter would revise the district’s current communicable diseases policy to clarify that the district has the power under Idaho law to exclude students with contagious or infectious diseases, or students who are under quarantine, from school. It also establishes procedures for what should happen if a school employee or volunteer learns that a student is afflicted with a “serious, readily-transmissible disease.”
