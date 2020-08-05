Update

This story was updated with information from Green's resignation letter and a response from BCSD Board Chairman Keith Roark. 

A member of the Blaine County School District board of trustees has resigned, citing a “bullying culture” perpetuated by the chairman of the board as her reason for stepping down.

Vice Chairwoman Kelly Green submitted her resignation letter Tuesday night, effective immediately.

In her letter, Green said there were two reasons for her departure from the board. The first, she said, was that she worried she would not have time to balance her roles as trustee and mother if BCSD schools return to a remote learning system in the fall.

“Second, I feel Chairman [Keith] Roark has made my service on the board untenable and intolerable, has created a hostile environment for me to work in, and has perpetuated a bullying culture in his interactions with me both in person and in writing,” Green wrote. “I am choosing to free myself from this toxic environment.”

In an interview Monday, Green told the Idaho Mountain Express that the past six months of serving on the school board have “taken a toll” on her “mentally, physically and emotionally.”

“If there’s a way you can get out of an environment that’s not beneficial to you, then you need to get out,” Green said. “I don’t have to subject myself to a negative experience if I don’t want to. I tried to hold on, tried to endure all the negative aspects and still be a force for good. But, unfortunately, I feel like there are no more positive things I can do.”

Roark told the Mountain Express on Wednesday that he and the other school board members “wish [Green] well.”

“She served on a prior board where the superintendent had a great deal of sway and she was never comfortable when the current board changed that direction,” Roark said. “I respect that. I thank her for her service. We have too much work to do to worry about responding to those kind of comments.

“I hope this is a good school year for her and her kids,” Roark continued. “And I’m going to keep on doing what I said I was going to do when I took the office.”

Green was elected to the school board in 2017 to represent Zone 2, which covers east Hailey. Board members typically serve four-year terms.

“When I first ran, I considered myself one of those people that would be on the school board for 20 years,” she said. “Unfortunately, that’s changed.”

Green is the only remaining member of last year’s iteration of the school board; all her fellow board members were either elected in November or have been appointed to the board since then.

“I understand boards change,” she said. “Personalities change. And I’ve tried to navigate those personalities and deal with people.”

Since January, Green said, she has experienced a “hostile environment” among her fellow board members and has had “hostility” and “disrespect” directed toward her personally, particularly when she has offered advice or voiced concerns about board dynamics and procedures.

“I value my integrity very strongly,” she said. “And if my integrity is questioned, that’s when I think maybe I’m not in the place I need to be.”

According to Green, at least one board member has “insinuated and stated” to members of the community, district staff and other board members that Green is “a lackey of the superintendent,” a description Green takes issue with.

“I want to make it understood that I make choices based on what I know is right and wrong and what I’ve been taught,” she said. “Not what some person tells me what to do. I am my own person and I think for myself.”

Green, whose children attend Blaine County schools, said she hopes to stay involved in the district through volunteer work in the future. She said she might also consider running for the board again down the road if dynamics change.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the board,” she said. “My biggest doubt, or the thing that’s holding me back from doing this, is all the people I will be disappointing by resigning. Because I have so many amazing people who have supported me.

“I do respect the current board members. I respect that they have the gumption to run for their position. And I do believe that they want what is best for the students.”

Email the writer: gkauffman@mtexpress.com

Load comments