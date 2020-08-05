A member of the Blaine County School District board of trustees has resigned, citing a “bullying culture” perpetuated by the chairman of the board as her reason for stepping down.
Vice Chairwoman Kelly Green submitted her resignation letter Tuesday night, effective immediately.
In her letter, Green said there were two reasons for her departure from the board. The first, she said, was that she worried she would not have time to balance her roles as trustee and mother if BCSD schools return to a remote learning system in the fall.
“Second, I feel Chairman [Keith] Roark has made my service on the board untenable and intolerable, has created a hostile environment for me to work in, and has perpetuated a bullying culture in his interactions with me both in person and in writing,” Green wrote. “I am choosing to free myself from this toxic environment.”
In an interview Monday, Green told the Idaho Mountain Express that the past six months of serving on the school board have “taken a toll” on her “mentally, physically and emotionally.”
“If there’s a way you can get out of an environment that’s not beneficial to you, then you need to get out,” Green said. “I don’t have to subject myself to a negative experience if I don’t want to. I tried to hold on, tried to endure all the negative aspects and still be a force for good. But, unfortunately, I feel like there are no more positive things I can do.”
Roark told the Mountain Express on Wednesday that he and the other school board members “wish [Green] well.”
“She served on a prior board where the superintendent had a great deal of sway and she was never comfortable when the current board changed that direction,” Roark said. “I respect that. I thank her for her service. We have too much work to do to worry about responding to those kind of comments.
“I hope this is a good school year for her and her kids,” Roark continued. “And I’m going to keep on doing what I said I was going to do when I took the office.”
Green was elected to the school board in 2017 to represent Zone 2, which covers east Hailey. Board members typically serve four-year terms.
“When I first ran, I considered myself one of those people that would be on the school board for 20 years,” she said. “Unfortunately, that’s changed.”
Green is the only remaining member of last year’s iteration of the school board; all her fellow board members were either elected in November or have been appointed to the board since then.
“I understand boards change,” she said. “Personalities change. And I’ve tried to navigate those personalities and deal with people.”
Since January, Green said, she has experienced a “hostile environment” among her fellow board members and has had “hostility” and “disrespect” directed toward her personally, particularly when she has offered advice or voiced concerns about board dynamics and procedures.
“I value my integrity very strongly,” she said. “And if my integrity is questioned, that’s when I think maybe I’m not in the place I need to be.”
According to Green, at least one board member has “insinuated and stated” to members of the community, district staff and other board members that Green is “a lackey of the superintendent,” a description Green takes issue with.
“I want to make it understood that I make choices based on what I know is right and wrong and what I’ve been taught,” she said. “Not what some person tells me what to do. I am my own person and I think for myself.”
Green, whose children attend Blaine County schools, said she hopes to stay involved in the district through volunteer work in the future. She said she might also consider running for the board again down the road if dynamics change.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the board,” she said. “My biggest doubt, or the thing that’s holding me back from doing this, is all the people I will be disappointing by resigning. Because I have so many amazing people who have supported me.
“I do respect the current board members. I respect that they have the gumption to run for their position. And I do believe that they want what is best for the students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
I have had the opportunity to watch/listen to the virtual board meetings over the last few months. I have never witnessed such unprofessional behavior towards each other (especially towards the superintendent). Irregardless of individual opinions or differences board members should never treat each other or the school district leader rudely. The meetings lack efficiency and respect. It seems evident there is no attempt to understand the challenges the school district is facing (in advance of the board meetings). I am not a teacher just a community member who is embarassed that this board represents our school district and future my grand-daughter will be a part of. A drastic overhaul of the board needs to happen. I don't blame Kelly - these are volunteer positions and no one should endure the behavior that this board feels is acceptable. I am deeply concerned for the future of the school district. Based on how they unilaterally eliminated a department (and position) - the remaining staff I am sure are now operating in fear.
Previously the attitude and actions of the GC era boards were that they worked for the superintendent. This started the first meeting when she situated herself in the middle of the table shared by the board - not at the end. I watched a meeting from home and saw on camera GC passing notes to the then board chairman prompting him to say/ask what she wanted.
On the district website the group picture of the board had the superintendent standing in the middle of the picture - that said it all.
Yes board members are volunteers in a sense, but they are elected, as Ms Green was, to represent the people in their zone with the knowledge that the superintendent answers to the board. That hasn’t been the case since GC was hired. As it should be, the current board has let the superintendent know that she answers to them just as they answer to the people they represent. I believe the rudeness you are referring to was a board member letting the superintendent know that he was upset that not a single teacher been a part of her pandemic planning.
I taught in this district for a few years with GC being my 5th superintendent. My very first supt. here, Dave Noonan, received a vote of no confidence by the board one night at a meeting and that is when Phil Homer moved from a principal at the HS to supt. The school board hires the superintendent and the school board can fire the superintendent.
As for removing the Communications Dept., I don’t know a single teacher operating in fear of the board for that same reason. I for one applaud the current members of the board and the huge task they are working on for us.
Sawd1216 I would be happy to meet with you in person, at an appropriate distance of course, to share my perspective as a recently retired educator in this district. Reply here and I will give the Express permission to share my contact info with you. I loved my job and was incredibly fortunate to teach here.
sawd: "irregardless" ?!?! Not a correct word. I think you mean "regardless". That tells me all I need to know about you: Troll for the super, not well educated, have not been paying attention to the school district for the past 10-12 years.
This board is the best thing that's happened to us in years: best for students, parents, staff and taxpayers. Ms. Green must have issues/problems in her life outside the school board, and knew she was out of her depth there once these new trustees took office. She just bailed and used the tired old "bullied" excuse. Her lack of expertise is now very apparent, and her mentor, GCH, is no longer able to help her.
Time to find a competent independent trustee for that zone.
To quote the famous sign President Harry S. Truman kept on his desk in the Oval Office: "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen".
And my property tax dollars go to fund this Schumer Show?
For the Vice chair of the BOT to accuse the other members of the board of bullying to me is outlandish and extremely disrespectful. These recent board members, all new to their positions have made exceptional efforts in due diligence and have prepared properly prior to making decisions affecting the district. As Barb Feehan expressed, a culture of bullying by the Superintendent is evident to those who observe the machinations of her office. With this new BOT in place I expect that those who bully will be outed and removed from their positions. IMO, the last superintendent who cared about the students, employees and stakeholders was Phil Homer and the last three who have followed Phil have done little to better our district due at times to a complacent and uninformed BOT. The looted technology from a previous superintendent has cost us a financial loss we will never recover from. The s current BOT aren’t bullies but rather stakeholders who due the hard work to understand the complexities and challenges they face in ordinary times and today. I am thankful they have chosen to serve and I truly believe that with their guidance and forward thinking we will all benefit. As to Ms Green’s comment that she might try to serve again on the board “if dynamics change” I would say thanks but no thanks. Your idea of dynamics aren’t what we need
For those who have been paying attention, the lackey and similar references have been out there for years. This didn’t seem to matter to her, or previous GC board members, when teachers voiced these same concerns to their friends and neighbors.
Had exit interviews been done the last 5 years for teachers who have retired or taken jobs elsewhere, the bullying/retaliation culture of the superintendent would have been a common refrain.
Unlike teachers who would worry about losing their job, having their position cut, or being relocated to another building, this vice chair trustee could have easily used her position and public platform to speak up for herself during any one of the recent meetings and confront the culture she felt.
It was no doubt easier to be on a board that just did whatever the superintendent wanted based only on information provided by the superintendent. That way differing opinions, thoughtful research, and listening to teachers and constituents didn’t get in the way and cause conflict and necessitate standing up for yourself and making tough decisions.
After watching live the last three board meetings in particular, I am impressed with the research, thought, and input seeking the board has done working in these unprecedented times. Theirs is a difficult, public, and thankless job to volunteer for in the best of times. The current world situation makes it by far the most difficult time and also an incredibly important time.
Years ago the board at the time faced another very difficult situation and made the correct decision based on the science available and allowed a child with ARC - Aides Related Complex - who was not allowed back in their previous school to attend Hemingway. We were much more of a “threat” to this student than he was to us and we learned and grew from that experience.
After watching the virtual Board Meetings over the past few weeks in their entirety what I saw was that Ms Greene was outgunned by the new Board Members. We need people in there who can get the job done and take the risks that we need to take in order for our children to get the best possible education regardless of the scenario. I want to personally thank Chair Roarke, Trustee Stone and Trustee Turner for their passion and dedication. Our community is lucky to have them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In