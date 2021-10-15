Staring down a deepening housing shortage, the Blaine County District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $1 million program Tuesday to help lower-income staff meet rising rents.
The two-year pilot program will pay qualified employees up to $500 per month to help cover the costs of housing in Blaine County, which have soared since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold some 18 months ago. The plan will award the stipend to housing-burdened staff members—that is, employees paying 30% or more of their pay in rent, including utilities and insurance. Applicants will annually submit financial records for all earners in the household to The Housing Company, a third-party nonprofit division of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which will vet data to determine eligibility.
As many as 150 of the district’s 500-plus employees could qualify, Finance Manager Cheryl Sanderson said during a preliminary presentation on the plan last month, though the true figure depends in part on other earners in the household. The plan prioritizes newer hires—those with under three-years tenure—who tend to earn salaries on the lower end of the pay scale.
“Teachers and staff have it clear that this is a serious problem,” said Trustee Dan Turner, who spearheaded the program. Recent polling backs that up.
Approximately 20% of BCSD employees rent homes, according to a July survey of 313 staff members conducted by the Donovan Group, the district’s communications firm. Those are mostly staff who have worked for the district fewer than five years. Of them, 60% have seen rents rise in the past year, according to the report, and 73% have considered leaving the district due to the high cost of housing.
Half of all respondents said they knew a colleague who has already left.
Most of the new teachers hired this year started in the mid-$50,000 range, Turner said at a September meeting. That would put them in the market for a place around $1,400 per month. (Depending on education and experience, Blaine teachers make between $45,667 and $90,722 for 185 days of work—37 weeks, according to the 2020-21 contract.)
“We know what’s available in the community at that level, and it’s basically nothing,” he said at the time.
The plan includes a “clawback” provision for staffers who leave within three years of accepting aid. Employees would be obligated to pay the entire amount back if they stay employed by the district for just a year, a portion if they stay one-to-three years, and none if they stay more than three years. But, Turner acknowledged that it will be difficult to recoup the money.
“The intent is, we’re looking for a commitment on the part of the employee when we offer this assistance,” he said.
Eventually, the district will weigh building its own housing on its own property. That’s still two to five years out, Turner said last month. Until then, he said the “emergency” measure was necessary to address what he called a “hot button issue” in the community. For the program to work past its scheduled two years, the public will likely have to agree; the board will likely need to ask voters to approve a funding mechanism to pay for the program past its pilot phase, he said.
“We’ve approached this whole problem with the understanding that we need multiple solutions to address this complex problem,” he said Tuesday. “This will be only part of the solution.”
