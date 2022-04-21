The Blaine County School District board of trustees has approved funding for the proposed “grow your own” program, which aims to retain and recruit quality educators by providing financial reimbursement for district employees to get teaching, bachelor’s or master’s degrees from various accredited Idaho universities.
The board voted 4-1 on April 12 to allocate $225,000 annually for two years, after a presentation by Human Resources Director Brooke Marshall.
Chairman Keith Roark was the only opposition vote, noting a concern that while the funds could assist in retaining educators, the wording of the program's outline would make it difficult for potential applicants who have had ties to the community for many years to participate in the program.
Roark said there are people in the community that could be trained and certified in a more efficient manner, but would be left out of the program because the wording of the policy only applies to current district employees in good standing.
“I think the goal is to get as many teachers who are already living here certified, so we expand the pool of applicants,” he said. “That means to me, if that was the goal of the program, I would want to take those people who were closest to being able already to achieve their certification.”
Roark said the wording should be expanded to include potential applicants who are not currently employed by the district.
Trustee Lara Stone said she believes the program and its proposed policy would provide a learning experience for the district, and that if it were successful, there could be opportunities to expand the program to applicants who aren’t currently employed by the district.
“I think we have a whole lot more complexity if we have people from outside the district,” she said. “I feel like doing this with people who are in the district already for a pilot program is the right way to start out and I think we’ll learn a lot by implementing the program like this. I think it’s OK to start a little bit smaller, and then take what we learned to also include people that don’t work for the district.”
Despite the single nay vote from Roark, the board passed the resolution to provide $450,000 over two years to 45 applicants in the district.
Applicants to the “grow your own” program must already be full-time employees in good standing with the School District. They must also receive a recommendation from a supervisor and complete a “request to participate” form. Applicants then need to fill out a FAFSA—Free Application for Federal Student Aid—form to determine if there is available funding that could offset the program cost.
Current participating universities include Western Governors University, Grand Canyon University, Northwest Nazarene University, College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University.
Based on a survey conducted by Marshall, the board instructed staff to plan for 45 spaces in the first wave. Participants would either receive payment up front or request reimbursement to cover tuition fees, textbooks and other associated costs.
The fact that you have people in the valley does not mean you have "qualified" people in the valley. Likewise, when you raise the salaries, does not mean you are going to get highly qualified teachers from other States or Counties, most likely you get unqualified teachers or nonperformers from other states, looking for a handout. Over 480 people in the Blaine County school district make over $81,000 plus benefits. Start cutting their salaries to make up the difference. It is like (if you noticed) Prime television host like sports announcers get paid huge salaries but work less than their counter parts. Why would you pay someone that amount of money to not work?
