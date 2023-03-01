Scammers targeting valley landowners with goal of fake sales

Realtors in the Wood River Valley are tightening some of their sales protocols and are warning property owners to be on alert, as perpetrators of a high-stakes fraud scheme continue to target the area.
The Sun Valley Board of Realtors, a trade association with more than 300 Realtor members, has issued a warning that scammers—likely from out of the region—have been attempting to cash in on the area’s high-priced market by faking their identity and trying to sell and collect proceeds from property they don’t own.
Debra Hall, owner/broker of Hailey-based Hallmark Idaho Properties and a past president of the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, said the attempted scams were first detected in the area last November and that since then some 20 attempts have been discovered. Fortunately, she said, none of the efforts to falsely sell other people’s property has succeeded, she said, though in one case a pending sale for about $300,000 went all the way to the escrow phase before it was identified as fraudulent and stopped.
The problem “is still ongoing and seems to have ramped up a little bit,” Hall said, noting that some agents have received suspicious requests in recent weeks.
In the Wood River Valley, the cases of fraud have all been similar, Hall said. The scammer contacts a local real estate agent and attempts to hire them to sell a property—typically vacant land—and want to do it quickly. The scammer typically tells the agent to list the property’s asking price below the market value, and wants a fast cash close via wire transfer, Hall said.
“The endgame is that wire transfer,” Hall said, noting that if a false sale were to be recorded, it would create a complicated legal situation in which the owner could lose their property and have little recourse.
In one case, a perpetrator asked to list a property with a recognized value of $2 million for $1.1 million, Hall said.
The scammers have typically gathered some factual information on the targeted property—some of which is public record—that helps them pose as a legitimate seller. In one case of a scammer posing as a landowner, the perpetrator provided a fraudulent front-and-back driver’s license that contained some correct information about the actual landowner, Hall said.
The scammers typically prefer to communicate only through email or electronically, the Board of Realtors stated.
The scheme has mainly been targeting properties with no liens and absentee owners, Hall said. It was first identified locally through a scam sale that had advanced to the MLS sales database used by sellers and buyers. The agent who had sold the property to the real owner saw it for sale and contacted the owner, who said the property was not for sale, Hall said.
In another case, the scammer had provided some correct information about the property and owner, though the agent was suspicious, Hall said. The listing was terminated after a neighbor contacted the owner and asked him why he didn’t say that he was selling the property, thereby exposing the scam.
Targeted properties include a lot in the Elkhorn area of Sun Valley valued in the $800,000 range and some properties in the Northridge neighborhood of Hailey, Hall said.
Now that agents and brokers are aware of the scheme, they are taking precautions to identify false sales offers, Hall said. They are asking questions to identify how much the person seeking to sell a property knows about that property, including when they bought it and what they paid for it, she said. The are conducting strict due diligence in the sales processes, including ensuring they are provided legitimate identification and looking out for a signature fake email used by the scammers—an Outlook.com account using the property owner’s name. And, agents are communicating extensively with each other, she said.
“It’s a close-knit community here,” Hall said.
None of the fraud cases in Blaine County has been taken up by law enforcement, Hall said, because none has been successful and no perpetrators have been identified. She and the Board of Realtors have contacted the office of Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador to ask whether it might investigate the scheme, Hall said, and were told by a deputy that the state would not take on the matter but wants to be “apprised of the situation.”
A call to the Attorney General’s Office by the Idaho Mountain Express this week to discuss the matter was not returned.
Idaho Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, a real estate agent and member of the Board of Realtors, said he strongly disagrees with the decision of the Attorney General’s Office not to pursue the matter.
“God forbid one of these things actually trades hands,” Burns said. “It’s very problematic.”
Without an official investigation happening, Burns and Hall said the problem requires the due diligence of sales agents and awareness of property owners. People should familiarize themselves with their property records and make sure everything is in order, they said. Burns suggested that property owners could put a Google alert on their property address to be notified if it fraudulently was listed for sale through an internet site.
Burns said the Legislature is currently working on a bill that aims to stop another type of real estate scheme—in which people pay owners a deposit in exchange for a contractual guarantee that the owner will sell the property through them—but does not necessarily believe another law is yet needed for the fake sales offers.
The Board of Realtors has discussed the scheme with the Idaho Realtors organization and private attorneys about the fraud, Hall said. She has learned that the fake sales offers are also prevalent in the Boise area and other parts of the country, and if successful would be very difficult to resolve.
“The attorneys didn’t know how to unravel it,” she said.
Indeed, the scheme has been uncovered throughout the country, prompting many major real estate and lending companies to post warnings online about fake sales offers and other scams. The scheme involving fake sellers and involuntary sales was listed in an online story posted last week by national lender Rocket Mortgage called “How to avoid these 7 real estate scams.”
The National Association of Realtors states on its website that FBI reporting indicates that wire fraud of all types caused $6.9 billion in victim losses in 2021.
Hall said she believes the Wood River Valley fraud cases are stemming from another country. The fake sellers demonstrate little knowledge of the area and have strong foreign accents, she said.
While she is pleased that local agents have been able to halt any fake transactions from actually occurring, she believes there is likely some motivation for the scammers to keep trying.
“They have to have been successful to some extent, or we wouldn’t be seeing this much of this,” she said, adding, “We’re just trying to get the word out.” ￼
