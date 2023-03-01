Scammers targeting valley landowners with goal of fake sales

Scammers appear to be targeting properties with no liens and absentee owners, Debra Hall said.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Realtors in the Wood River Valley are tightening some of their sales protocols and are warning property owners to be on alert, as perpetrators of a high-stakes fraud scheme continue to target the area.

The Sun Valley Board of Realtors, a trade association with more than 300 Realtor members, has issued a warning that scammers—likely from out of the region—have been attempting to cash in on the area’s high-priced market by faking their identity and trying to sell and collect proceeds from property they don’t own.

Debra Hall, owner/broker of Hailey-based Hallmark Idaho Properties and a past president of the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, said the attempted scams were first detected in the area last November and that since then some 20 attempts have been discovered. Fortunately, she said, none of the efforts to falsely sell other people’s property has succeeded, she said, though in one case a pending sale for about $300,000 went all the way to the escrow phase before it was identified as fraudulent and stopped.

gfoley@mtexpress.com