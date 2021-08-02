Trail Creek Rock Slide

Blaine County Road and Bridge began assessing a rockslide on Trail Creek Monday afternoon.

 Photo courtesy of the Blaine County Sheriff's Office

A rockslide closed the road over Trail Creek Summit in both directions on Monday afternoon, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported around 4:15 p.m. 

“Please avoid the area," the Sheriff's Office stated. "Blaine County Road and Bridge will be assessing the slide. We will update when we have new information."

The area received between 2 and 3 inches of precipitation over the past 72 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. For more information as it becomes available, check back with mtexpress.com

