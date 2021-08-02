A rockslide closed the road over Trail Creek Summit in both directions on Monday afternoon, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported around 4:15 p.m.
“Please avoid the area," the Sheriff's Office stated. "Blaine County Road and Bridge will be assessing the slide. We will update when we have new information."
The area received between 2 and 3 inches of precipitation over the past 72 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story. For more information as it becomes available, check back with mtexpress.com.
That's a big one. How long ?
