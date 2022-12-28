Ricky Williams

Ricky Williams was voted Sun Valley’s Firefighter of the Year for 2022.

 Courtesy photo from Mary Crofts

Every year, the Sun Valley firefighters gather to vote for firefighter of the year.

This year, they’re honoring Ricky Williams, a Wood River Valley native, who has served for two years as a paramedic and firefighter for the city of Sun Valley and the North Blaine County Fire District.

Williams’ leadership, dedication and exemplary skills stood out among his team members, the department said in a statement this week.

