Every year, the Sun Valley firefighters gather to vote for firefighter of the year.
This year, they’re honoring Ricky Williams, a Wood River Valley native, who has served for two years as a paramedic and firefighter for the city of Sun Valley and the North Blaine County Fire District.
Williams’ leadership, dedication and exemplary skills stood out among his team members, the department said in a statement this week.
“I am honored for the recognition and proud to serve with the Sun Valley team,” he said. “It means a lot.”
Williams began his career with the Ketchum Fire Department in 2006. Williams eventually settled in Phoenix, Arizona, where he met and married his wife, Lori.
Soon after their wedding, the couple desperately wanted to return to the Wood River Valley. They sold their house and, facing soaring rent costs, decided they would live in their camper if necessary.
The couple eventually found housing at the Greenhorn Fire Station, where they still reside.
“It all just came together. The perfect job opportunity with Sun Valley Fire and a place to live at the Greenhorn Fire Station,” Williams said. “Even though I grew up here, I probably wouldn’t be here except for the foresight and leadership of Sun Valley and the North Blaine County Fire District.”
Now, Williams is committing time to raising funds for future housing near the station. Amid a housing crisis that has made it difficult to find housing for emergency responders, the North Blaine County Fire District is planning to install eight units of prefabricated housing and an eight-bay garage east of the Greenhorn Fire Station.
The two-acre parcel of land is secured through a lease with the Idaho Transportation Department at $1 per year for 50 years with an option to renew for an additional 45 years.
“I meet many people who would love to live and work here. They all say they simple can’t afford to,” Williams said.
The estimated total cost of the project is $3.2 million. The Fire District is currently seeking donations to match the $950,000 contributed by the City of Sun Valley, Blaine County and the Fire District itself and to reduce the debt needed to finance the purchase and installation of the prefabricated 840 sq. ft. homes.
The eight units are expected to be delivered and ready for occupancy by the summer of 2023. ￼
Well deserved Ricky! And the firefighters housing at Greenhorn is important to support.
