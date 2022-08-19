Flood mitigation

Flood mitigation efforts around Colorado Gulch have affected the Big Wood River’s flow through the area, according to the Land Trust.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Floodplain and stream restoration work at the Colorado Gulch Preserve will begin Monday, Aug. 22, closing part of the preserve and the parking lot through Labor Day, according to the Wood River Land Trust.

Access via Colorado Gulch Road will be blocked off, but visitors can still access the Big Wood River and hiking trails via the Redfeather Way trailhead.

The restoration project is designed to return the Colorado Gulch stretch of riverfront back to a more natural state by connecting a historic side channel to the east side of the river and removing rip-rap along the banks.

