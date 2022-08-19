Floodplain and stream restoration work at the Colorado Gulch Preserve will begin Monday, Aug. 22, closing part of the preserve and the parking lot through Labor Day, according to the Wood River Land Trust.
Access via Colorado Gulch Road will be blocked off, but visitors can still access the Big Wood River and hiking trails via the Redfeather Way trailhead.
The restoration project is designed to return the Colorado Gulch stretch of riverfront back to a more natural state by connecting a historic side channel to the east side of the river and removing rip-rap along the banks.
According to the Land Trust, the 1,200-foot-long side channel only fills after heavy rain and during high-water years. The project will ensure the channel stays connected to the Big Wood every year to provide refuge to spawning trout and promote floodplain connectivity.
The project will also address bank erosion and flooding to prevent another bridge wipeout.
The county originally installed rocky artificial fill material at Colorado Gulch to protect the roadway and the former steel rail-car bridge across the river. The bridge was damaged by flooding events over time and, in the spring of 2017, irreparably undermined by high water. Blaine County officials opted to remove the structure the following winter.
Another aspect of the project will be relocating the 10-foot-wide pathway along the river further to the east. Once shifted away from the river, the path will experience milder sheet flooding as opposed to high-velocity flooding, improving visitor access, according to Land Trust Restoration Specialist Ryan Santo.
Trees standing in the way of the new path will be “recycled” as log jams and woody debris structures in the river to enhance trout habit.
The project, which will be completed by Jackson, Wyoming-based Biota Research & Consulting, will be funded by two grants the Land Trust received in 2020 from the Blaine County Land, Water and Wildlife Program and the Trout and Salmon Foundation.
“This project is a great example of how we can reverse decades of bad practices such as channelization, bank hardening, and disconnecting habitats through infrastructure, and enhance salmonid habitat and recreational access,” the Land Trust stated.
Once water flow is established around Sept. 5, county officials will prepare a bid package to re-engineer and design a 120-foot pedestrian and equestrian bridge across the river and potentially a smaller footbridge across the side channel. The plan is to use FEMA Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation grants received by the county in February and complete the new bridge by the summer of 2023, if not sooner, Santo said. ￼
