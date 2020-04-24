Residents at The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum are without water for the second time in two months following a water system malfunction Wednesday afternoon.
Meadows Manager Jennifer Dealy told the Mountain Express at 5 p.m. Wednesday that Mid-Valley Water Co., managed by George Kirk, was attending to the problem. By Thursday morning, families at the trailer park were going to the Big Wood River and a nearby irrigation canal for water.
“People can’t flush toilets and kids are at home,” said Alex Babalis, a tenant above the trailer park whose home is supplied by the same private water system. “If there’s no backup system, what are people supposed to do?”
The Meadows has about 150 trailers, according to one resident. The community suffered from a water system breakdown on May 10 that resulted in a “boil notice” that alerted residents about dangers of infection if they drank the water after it was turned back on without boiling it first.
An email sent from Kirk’s office forwarded to the Mountain Express at 8 a.m. Thursday said that replacement electrical parts for the water system had been ordered from Boise.
“They should be here at noon today,” it states. “We are estimating the water to be on this evening.”
The email, from Josette Stellers at The Kirk Group, states that once the water is on, there will be a boil notice in effect until further notice.
“Usually this is a three-day process to complete testing to ensure the water is safe,” Stellers wrote.
The trailer park is owned by Pacific Current Partners LLC, based in Santa Ana, Calif.
Company partner Spencer Engler-Coldron sent a statement to the Mountain Express at noon Thursday stating that the company has been working with Mid-Valley Water and Blaine County officials to remedy the situation. Porta-potties were ordered from Clear Creek Disposal and delivered to the park, he said.
“Each is equipped with hand sanitizer,” Engler-Coldron said. “We are still working on obtaining additional hand wash stations. Potable water is available for the residents at the office.”
According to Pacific Current’s email, the water service interruption was caused when one of Mid-Valley Water Co.’s electrical control panels failed. Technicians arrived to work on the control panel shortly after it failed Wednesday afternoon, but were unable to repair it.
Inexcusable
I am so sorry that these residents had to go through this additional stress at this time. Although it sounds like an equipment malfunction, this reminds us for the need for backup plans. We have no backup generators at any of our power substations in the Valley, but they could be easily installed now ahead of the bulk of the wildfire season (although 3 fires have already happened- in APRIL!). We have seen how much electricity is needed to connect us, let's get our backup power plan in place now.
