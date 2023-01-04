Valley from Baldy

Blaine County registered the third-highest median household income in Idaho during 2017-2021, trailing Teton and Ada counties.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Idaho continues to be one of the youngest states in the nation, ranking seventh with a median age of 36.8 years, according to recently released results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017-2021 American Community Survey.

The news was released and analyzed in a late-December report from the Idaho Department of Labor.

The state’s median age increased 3.1% from the previous Census Bureau demographic survey, which covered the 2012-2016 population of the 50 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s median age grew the fastest—at 9.4%—and North Dakota was the slowest with no change.

