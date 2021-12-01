Blaine County ranked No. 1 in the state for DUI arrests in 2019 and 2020 and among the top 10 counties for DUI arrests since 2016, according to a newly formed crime reporting system maintained by the Idaho State Police and the Idaho Bureau of Criminal Identification.
The database, called Idaho Crime Dashboard, draws on yearly arrest information from local law enforcement agencies. In Blaine County, those include the Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley police departments and Blaine County Sheriff’s and Bellevue Marshal’s offices.
Collectively, each county’s statistics paint a picture of crime trends throughout the state to help inform government and educational funding as well as law enforcement training and budget needs, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. Additional sections detailing property crimes—robbery, burglary, arson and theft, for example—are still in development.
“We think this more visual presentation of important crime trend data will make that data easier to understand so more Idahoans can be better informed and make better decisions about safety in their community,” said Thomas Strauss, principal research analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center.
The new dashboard shows a few troubling trends in Blaine County based on data collected from all five law enforcement agencies. For one, DUI charges have ticked up slightly since 2018.
In 2019 and 2020, the county averaged 8.3 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents and 192 DUI charges per year, leading the pack among all 44 counties.
That’s compared to the average of 6.9 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents and 144 DUI charges per year that Blaine County maintained between 2005 and 2018—figures that generally put the county between 7th and 8th place.
Idaho Supreme Court records, which track both felony and misdemeanor DUI charges by fiscal year, also show a recent rise in those charges in Blaine County.
In fiscal year 2021—beginning July 2020—142 DUIs were charged in Blaine County, up marginally from 140 in fiscal 2020, records show. From July 2018 to July 2019, the total number of DUIs charged was 139; in fiscal 2018, that figure was 107.
“The number of driving-under-the-influence charges for the last two years have remained consistent in Blaine County, consistently high,” Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback wrote in an email to the Express. “People continue to choose to drive impaired in our valley despite the deadly consequences. Consequently, local law enforcement places a high priority on DUI enforcement, keeping our roads safe.
“It is the goal of our office to hold drunk and drugged drivers accountable in court by recommending penalties such as driver’s licenses revocation, fines and jail. For some, the high cost of getting caught is a good deterrent.”
Probation along with rehabilitation programs such as Blaine County Drug Court have been successful in addressing underlying substance abuse to reduce repeat offenses, Fredback added.
Historically, Blaine County’s rate of drug arrests per capita has placed it in the middle to the back of the pack, with a 15-year standing of about 28th out of 44 counties.
But according to the Idaho Crime Dashboard, drug-related charges in Blaine County, including arrests for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, have also increased along with alcohol-related charges since 2019. The county moved from 30th place in 2018 (99 arrests) to 19th place (115 arrests) in 2019, then to 20th place (109 arrests) in 2020, for example.
The good news? In 2020, Blaine ranked among the top 10 safest counties in Idaho based on its low five-year sex crime rate of 0.35 crimes per 1,000 residents and five-year violent crime rate of 4.8 crimes per 1,000 residents. Twin Falls County, meanwhile, averaged 1.9 sex crimes per 1,000 residents and a whopping 12 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Violent crimes include charges of simple and aggravated assault, murder and non-negligent manslaughter and kidnapping and abduction, while sex crimes include rape and statutory rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking and incest.
To browse the new Idaho State Police database, visit isp.idaho.gov/pgr/sac/dashboards/crime-in-idaho-data-dashboard. ￼
