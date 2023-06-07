The real estate market in Blaine County is unpredictable, with fewer overall sales but generally maintaining strong property values in the first quarter of 2023, the Sun Valley Board of Realtors indicated in a report last week.
According to the report, the median sales prices for January, February and March 2023 “continue to be volatile,” in some cases reversing indicators from the fourth quarter of 2022.
The association had hypothesized that home prices in Hailey and Bellevue might have peaked after the median sales price dropped significantly in the fourth quarter of 2022, though the organization concluded that more data would be needed to make an accurate assessment. Then, in the first quarter of 2023, median prices increased in Hailey and Bellevue, as well as in Sun Valley, while Ketchum’s median price decreased.
In the last quarter of 2022, the median sales price increased in both Ketchum and Sun Valley.
Overall, the first-quarter median sales price in the Blaine County market showed an increase over both the prior quarter and over the 12-month median price of $875,000, the report indicates. The median sales price in Blaine County as a whole—including its cities—was $1,053,000 in the first three months of 2023.
Over the past 12 months, the median home price for the Blaine County market has maintained a year-over-year increase of 10% when compared to the 2022 first-quarter rate, the Sun Valley Board of Realtors reported.
“We continue to see volatility in the quarterly statistics that precludes determining definitive trends,” said Monica Hebert, president of the Board of Realtors. “However, we also continue to see overall price appreciation despite an ongoing reduction in the countywide number of residential property transactions. That is likely due to a significant drop in available inventory when compared to the years preceding the pandemic. Demand appears to be stable.”
In the first quarter of 2023, 20 sales were recorded in Ketchum, with the median sales price at $1,059,500. In Sun Valley, 23 sales were recorded, with a median sales price of $1,375,000. In Hailey, 21 sales amounted to a median price of just over $785,000, while eight sales in Bellevue had a median price of $697,000.
No sales were recorded in Carey during the first quarter, according to Multiple Listings Service data provided by the Board of Realtors.
Caroline Nutter, Sun Valley Board of Realtors CEO, said she is hopeful that measures to implement a 0.5% local-option tax in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley to support affordable-housing programs will help provide housing to working residents of Blaine County.
“While insufficient in number to change our market statistics in the near term, these projects, combined with large annexations presently being negotiated in Hailey and Bellevue, should begin to moderate overall long-term price trends and begin to move the needle in terms of offering real housing solutions to the workers who are so crucial to our economic well-being,” Nutter said.
The Sun Valley Board of Realtors is a trade organization for the real estate industry and related fields. It has more than 300 Realtor members, plus some 50 members from related trades. ￼
Since 1986 according to the "FRED All-Transaction Price Index for Blaine County Idaho", the per annum return has been about 5.5% for housing in the County. Since the bottom in 2012, it has been about 9.0%. In all probability, what you see happening now is "regresson to the mean." If it happens rather quickly it will not be pretty especially for those who have paid and are now paying the high prices as compared to "equivalent rent"* now existing after the big moves of last few years. After all, a home is only worth what you receive in "imputed or free rent" to one living in the home or that for which one could rent it. Eventually, all assets classes even housing in Blaine County will sell at what is their true worth not the value in some "buying frenzy" based on unrealistic or hyped up expectations!!!!
* "Owners' equivalent rent (OER) is the amount of rent that would have to be paid in order to substitute a currently owned house as a rental property. This value is also referred to as the rental equivalent."
