Ketchum, SV from baldy

The median sales price went up in Sun Valley and went down in Ketchum in the first quarter of 2023.

 Courtesy photo by Greg Foley

The real estate market in Blaine County is unpredictable, with fewer overall sales but generally maintaining strong property values in the first quarter of 2023, the Sun Valley Board of Realtors indicated in a report last week.

According to the report, the median sales prices for January, February and March 2023 “continue to be volatile,” in some cases reversing indicators from the fourth quarter of 2022.

The association had hypothesized that home prices in Hailey and Bellevue might have peaked after the median sales price dropped significantly in the fourth quarter of 2022, though the organization concluded that more data would be needed to make an accurate assessment. Then, in the first quarter of 2023, median prices increased in Hailey and Bellevue, as well as in Sun Valley, while Ketchum’s median price decreased.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments