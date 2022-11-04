StLukesChart.jpg

St. Luke's uses four primary categories in determining the health needs of the Idaho communities it serves.

 Graphic courtesy of St. Luke's

Substance-abuse prevention and treatment, mental- and behavioral-health services, housing stability and accessible modes of transportation are the most significant health needs in Blaine County, according to a recent report by the St. Luke’s Health System.

St. Luke’s last week released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessments, which assessed health needs in communities throughout southwest and south-central Idaho. In the analysis, conducted every three years, St. Luke’s does comprehensive research to understand the most serious health issues and trends in the communities it serves, including Blaine County, the greater Boise area, Elmore County, Jerome County, the McCall area and Twin Falls.

Access to mental- and behavioral-health services is at the top of the assessments’ most pressing health needs in every community studied. Other top health issues—which vary by community—are nutrition programs and education, substance-use disorder prevention and treatment, housing stability, services for children and families, healthy air and water quality, and accessible means of transportation.

