Substance-abuse prevention and treatment, mental- and behavioral-health services, housing stability and accessible modes of transportation are the most significant health needs in Blaine County, according to a recent report by the St. Luke’s Health System.
St. Luke’s last week released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessments, which assessed health needs in communities throughout southwest and south-central Idaho. In the analysis, conducted every three years, St. Luke’s does comprehensive research to understand the most serious health issues and trends in the communities it serves, including Blaine County, the greater Boise area, Elmore County, Jerome County, the McCall area and Twin Falls.
Access to mental- and behavioral-health services is at the top of the assessments’ most pressing health needs in every community studied. Other top health issues—which vary by community—are nutrition programs and education, substance-use disorder prevention and treatment, housing stability, services for children and families, healthy air and water quality, and accessible means of transportation.
“Identifying and addressing these needs is essential to improving population health, enhancing patient care and lowering health-care costs,” St. Luke’s stated.
Health needs identified by the Community Health Needs Assessments were prioritized by St. Luke’s with input from a wide range of community representatives and organizations, as well as health data from numerous sources. The assessments include a prioritized list of health needs related to individual health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and the physical environment. St. Luke’s analyzed more than 60 potential health needs and health factors.
What did the Wood River report say?
For St. Luke’s Wood River—which serves Blaine County and some surrounding communities—St. Luke’s gathered detailed information from around 275 people representing a wide range of demographic categories. It also used a vast amount of data from national, state and local sources, including the University of Wisconsin’s “County Health Rankings.”
Substance-abuse prevention and treatment received the highest score for need in the category of “health behaviors.”
“More deaths, illnesses and disabilities are associated with substance misuse and abuse than any other preventable health condition in the U.S., including tobacco and poor diet/physical activity,” the St. Luke’s report states. “The availability of prevention and treatment programs for substance-use disorder is especially scarce in rural areas of Idaho.”
In the category of “clinical care,” the availability of mental- and behavioral-health services was deemed the most critical need for St. Luke’s Wood River.
Behavioral health refers to the connection between behavior and physical and mental health. It relates to the health effects of patterns in behavior in things such as diet and exercise, or, potentially, things such as drinking and gambling.
The need for better mental-health services is a statewide issue, St. Luke’s stated. For the third consecutive year, in 2022 Idaho ranked 49th of 50 states on a composite score of 15 key mental-health indicators for youth and adults, according to data compiled by Mental Health America, a leading mental-health nonprofit organization, the report notes.
“A critical component to improving mental health is access to mental-health care,” the report states. “The lack of availability of mental-health providers is a significant need across the St. Luke’s service area.”
St. Luke’s stated that it has increased its number of behavioral-health providers by 350% across its service area in southern Idaho in the last three years “and continues to engage with community partners to address this health need.”
Housing stability was determined to be the Wood River region’s most significant need in the category of “social and economic health factors.” The finding is just one more affirmation of the severity of an ongoing housing crisis in Blaine County.
“Access to a safe, quality, affordable home leads to better physical and mental health outcomes for all, as well as higher academic achievement for youth,” the report states. “High housing costs can make it even harder for individuals and families to meet other important needs, such as medications, transportation costs, utilities, food, etc.”
In the category of “physical environment,” St. Luke’s determined that development of accessible modes of transportation is the No. 1 need for the region.
“Transportation barriers greatly impact many people’s ability to access crucial services such as medical care, filling prescriptions, grocery shopping, employment, education and social connections,” the report states. “Those facing the biggest transportation challenges are often those who have been economically and/or socially marginalized, including lower-income families, children and older adults.”
The report states that providing quality transportation can bring a variety of benefits.
“Communities that work to develop easily accessible, reliable and varied forms of transportation, including safe options for walking and biking, help boost both physical and mental health of community members, as well as reduce air pollution,” it states.
Putting analysis into action
The needs identified in each community’s assessment can serve as a “foundation for improving community health by establishing community health objectives,” the report states.
Now that the information is published, the St. Luke’s Community Health and Engagement Department will create implementation plans to address each of the high-priority health needs, St. Luke’s stated. That process will include developing programs inside of St. Luke’s hospitals and communities, as well as programs led by nonprofit organizations supported by St. Luke’s, St. Luke’s stated.
“St. Luke’s will collaborate with the people, leaders and organizations in our community to develop and execute plans to address the significant community health needs identified in the assessment,” the Wood River report states.
Angie Gribble, St. Luke’s senior director of community health and engagement, said St. Luke’s will “use feedback and information received from community partners and organizations to identify our initiatives and partnerships to address the health needs.” ￼
