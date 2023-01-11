With 2023’s legislative session opening on Monday, representatives from all across Idaho reported to Boise to begin their elected terms.
District 26—which includes Blaine, Jerome and Lincoln counties—will have a pair of new faces in the Legislature, including newly elected first-term Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome.
In an interview with the Express, Nelsen outlined his priorities for the year, which include making meaningful connections with his constituency, addressing water rights, tackling property tax problems and checking ideology at the door to achieve his goals in the statehouse.
“I’d have to say representing my constituency is my biggest goal,” Nelsen said. “It’s quite the privilege to get to do this. We have a very diverse community and I look forward to being in touch with my constituents and doing my very best to represent them.”
Nelson said that overtly ideological statements can hinder quality legislation, and that working together with those he may not agree with is paramount in representing his community. Nelsen represents District 26 alongside two Democrats—Sen. Ron Taylor of Hailey and Rep. Ned Burns of Bellevue—in one of Idaho’s few bipartisan delegations.
“I’m not real comfortable with people making ideological statements just to prove a political point,” Nelsen said. “Personally, I’m comfortable working with Ron and Ned, and, quite frankly I look forward to it. The number-one reason I’m in Boise is to represent my community. Ideology needs to be checked at the door. To me, the driver is my community and doing my best to serve them.”
Nelsen, along with his fellow Republicans in the legislature, will look to address property taxes, water rights and local control of policies.
“Addressing property tax is probably front and center,” Nelsen said. “But we need to keep addressing water issues—pretty much everyone believes the water is over-appropriated, especially in a drought. I think the best people to control this are local entities ... especially county commissioners and planning and zoning boards.”
When it comes to water, Nelsen has seen local parties come together to address water rights without state or federal entities dictating their actions. He believe that’s the best approach to appropriating the Wood River Valley’s water.
“There are flows going down that can be used for recharge for the Wood River Valley,” Nelsen said. “To me, all the parties have come together to hack out an agreement—and maybe nobody’s happy with it, but the local people have figured it out without the state telling them what to do. To me that’s the best of all possible solutions.”
Property tax relief—which Republican Gov. Brad Little highlighted as a personal goal for the session during his State of the State address Monday—should be address cautiously, Nelsen said, lest the community deal with “unintended consequences.”
“There have been a lot of proposals floating around. I have concerns about redoing our tax schedule. I hear lowering sales tax, broadening the tax base, changing a bunch of things to address property taxes,” Nelsen said. “My concern is we are on a liquidity high from the money the ‘feds’ have pumped into the economy.
“Let’s address the problems in front of us, like the property tax ‘circuit breaker.’ When you mess around with the tax situation, there are some unintended consequences.”
Among those considerations, he said, is the link between tax collection and public school funding—particularly in his wide-ranging district.
“If you look at Blaine County, the county has a huge property-tax base. Blaine is able to raise a large amount of money with not a lot of effort. But, if you go down to Dietrich, that has almost no tax base—there is almost nothing to tax,” Nelsen said. “To represent both, I’d first say ‘Do no harm.’ Blaine County has a wonderful school system and you don’t want to do any damage there. But on the flip side, down in Dietrich, there is nothing to tax.
“I like the local control—if you’re going to send them a dollar, send it to them, but tell them they can use it for a new roof, air conditioners or put down for a new school.”
As he makes the two hour drive from Jerome to Boise, Nelsen said he hopes that his constituents will keep him informed of issues at home through the the days and months.
“Even when the session is over,” he said, “I’d like to get around to everybody and hear their concerns, and what they are upset about, or the direction we should go.” ￼
