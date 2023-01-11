With 2023’s legislative session opening on Monday, representatives from all across Idaho reported to Boise to begin their elected terms.

District 26—which includes Blaine, Jerome and Lincoln counties—will have a pair of new faces in the Legislature, including newly elected first-term Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome.

In an interview with the Express, Nelsen outlined his priorities for the year, which include making meaningful connections with his constituency, addressing water rights, tackling property tax problems and checking ideology at the door to achieve his goals in the statehouse.

