The possibility of lightning strikes and high winds Wednesday afternoon has triggered a red flag fire warning for the Wood River Valley, Sawtooth National Forest and much of southern Idaho.
The warning—in effect from noon until 11 p.m. Wednesday—indicates the threat of critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
“Outflow wind gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour are possible in the vicinity of thunderstorms,” the service stated on Tuesday. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.”
Affected areas include the entirety of Blaine, Cassia and Minidoka counties, as well as portions of Custer, Jerome, Lincoln and Twin Falls counties.
I meant to say, prohibit campfires at this time of year.
Forest Service should prohibit all campfires in Idaho. Every year I find several unattended campfires.
