As cities across the Wood River Valley look ahead to reopening, questions about COVID-19 remain—what percentage of the population is infected, which groups are most at risk and whether it’s safe to welcome tourists this summer.
According to St. Luke’s emergency physician Dr. Brent Russell, a simple finger-prick test for antibodies to the virus administered to as many Blaine County residents as possible could help medical professionals answer those questions.
In partnership with Valley Apothecary pharmacists Cathy Swink and Paula Shaffer, nurse Ryland Mauck-Duff and fellow St. Luke’s emergency physician Dr. Brock Bemis, Russell is working on rolling out a free lateral flow testing program with testing sites in Ketchum and Bellevue.
A lateral-flow test singles out two antibodies generated by COVID-19: IgM, or immunoglobulin M—a temporary antibody that shows up less than a week after being infected—and IgG, or immunoglobulin G, which peaks around the third week of the virus and stays in the bloodstream long afterward.
“IgM starts going up about five days after infection and stays up in your system until the infection has been defeated,” Russell said. “IgG, the more permanent antibody, remains high even after the virus has gone away.”
The idea of the test is to find as many IgM-positive residents as possible and make sure they don’t infect others, he said. That will likely mean testing hundreds of people per day.
“We’re especially going to be looking for IgM-positive essential workers who are in constant contact with the general public and may be asymptomatic,” he said. “The immediate benefit for this project is to see how many people are infected and use that information to try to decrease the COVID-19 prevalence in town.”
Swink, the project’s director, agreed.
“We need to test our grocery workers, our restaurant employees,
construction workers and first res-ponders,” she said. “It shouldn’t be a test for only those that can afford it.”
Russell said anyone who receives an IgG-positive test result would need to wait for more information on the virus before assuming they have full immunity to COVID-19.
“In six months, doctors might be able to say to IgG-positive folks, ‘We have 99 percent confidence that you are truly immune to coronavirus,’” he said. “But right now, it’s not known yet if testing positive for IgG means you have full immunity, partial immunity or if its levels will drop over time. This virus is brand-new.”
So far, Russell and his colleagues have tested over 70 COVID-19 survivors in the valley—including himself—to get a firsthand look at the accuracy of lateral-flow testing. The testing kits from San Diego-based Confirm Biosciences have yielded promising results, he said.
“It’s looking really good right now,” he said.
One benefit of lateral-flow testing is that the kits display results within minutes and can be processed in-house at testing sites. The finger prick is also relatively painless.
“It’s similar to a blood sugar or pregnancy test,” Russell explained. Using a tiny glass pipette, one drop of blood is placed on a plastic reader that shows colored lines for both IgM and IgG.
Before the testing initiative can go full-steam ahead, the group of five health professionals will need to buy more personal protective gear and testing kits, hire more nurses and rent space. That could cost upwards of $1 million, but the team is hopeful that private donors will step in to contribute.
One goal of the project will be to collect anonymous demographic data and pass it on to an accredited institution—yet to be determined—for analysis, Russell told the Express. By comparing Blaine County residents’ ages, genders, ethnicities and pre-existing conditions with their test results, researchers could identify higher-risk groups, like diabetics, he said.
In addition to helping scientists better understand COVID-19 and slowing its spread in Blaine County, the plan could accelerate the valley’s reopening.
“What’s unique about this project, compared to others happening across the country, is the idea that everyone in Blaine County, including visitors, will be tested,” Russell said. “If people want this valley to reopen, the first thing we ought to do is decrease our prevalence of COVID-19.”
Russell imagines people who have taken a lateral flow test carrying a card or passport stating that they’ve taken the lateral-flow test. The credential could be shown while checking into a hotel or restaurant, he said.
Yet another goal of the lateral-flow project is comparing its results to the ELISA, or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay antibody testing, that St. Luke’s Dr. Terry O’Connor is coordinating in conjunction with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. (The ELISA test involves drawing 400 blood samples from a randomized group of valley residents, which will then be shipped to the Fred Hutchinson for processing.)
“ELISA seems like it’s the most accurate test between the two, but it’s also very complicated and requires a high level of lab work,” Russell said. “At the end of this, we want to be able to say the lateral-flow [test] is nearly as accurate as the ELISA, or it isn’t. We’re figuring this out as we go.”
Left out of the article is that Albany employs the sister of the fire chief.
Birdman. Thats another study!! Do your reading buddy
StopTrump, this is not a study. A study is performed by an academic or research organization and goes through very rigorous protocols and controls for scientific results. These guys are selling tests that are unapproved by the FDA with zero backing or support from a research organization. That’s fine and I’m as interested as anyone to see some anecdotal information but they need to be honest with what they’re pushing.
The profiteering begins. There isn't an accurate rapid test in the world, in fact, they are all pretty much useless. That isn't going to stop some "healthcare professionals" from selling them to you. Setups like this are simply taking advantage of residents deepest anxieties and desperation to give them medically/clinically useless information. Even though there is a disclaimer given by our local ER doctor turned media spokesman tuned expert on race relations turned hype man for an unapproved Covid test, many people who get a positive result will assume they're now immune and will behave as such. Doc says maybe they'll give these clinically useless anonymous results to an accredited research institution. What a joke. Just know what you're getting into folks. It amounts to about the same thing as paying a psychic, fortune teller or some other type snake oil salesman.
Yawn. [yawn] Sorry to say but you are completely wrong Pete. No one is selling the tests, they are FREE. Did you read the article.? I suggest checking out this story. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/health/health-official-1-million-in-nyc-possibly-exposed-to-virus/2020/04/23/a8dc0060-8576-11ea-81a3-9690c9881111_story.html%3foutputType=amp[sleeping][sleeping][sleeping][sleeping]
Awesome! This is exactly what we should be doing- testing as many people as possible as soon as possible. Where do we donate $ to this effort?
Yes I am wondering too. Where can we donate???!
At this point does the testing really mean anything ? Reports from South Korea say people have gotten the virus a second time.
