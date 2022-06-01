A Blaine County artist and activist has organized a rally to voice support for women’s “body autonomy” and improved reproductive health care on Saturday, June 4, in Ketchum.
The March for Our Rights event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in Ketchum Town Square.
Event organizer Jessi Mayne said the event is a response to the possibility that Roe v. Wade—the Supreme Court decision that has provided the right to abortion—could be overturned. If it is, Mayne stated in a news release, it “will allow Idaho to pass even more restricting laws” and eliminate health-care clinics that help women, such as Planned Parenthood clinics.
The march is intended to “bring awareness to the quality of care Idaho offers women, children and families” and to “show exactly what will happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned and fight for reproductive freedom and to improve our quality of life,” Mayne stated.
At noon, a booth will open for people to make signs. At 1 p.m., speakers will address the crowd and at 2 p.m. the march will start.
The event will start with 30 minutes of speeches from representatives of Planned Parenthood, explaining what services they provide besides abortion, and how increasing the number of clinics in Idaho would increase the health of low-income people, Mayne stated. Legal Voice, a legal firm focusing on reproductive rights, will then “elaborate on the specific ramifications of Idaho’s path to becoming super-conservative and restrictive,” she stated. Women who have had abortions will share their stories on the subject.
“Whether you are pro-choice or pro-life, you are invited … to help us fight for better sex ed, better reproductive health care, improved prenatal and postnatal health care, better access to food stamps … and subsidized childcare,” the event’s Facebook page states.
Other, related events will follow, Mayne stated.
“In a state where abortion is so close to being completely banned, very little is being done to mitigate the ramifications,” she stated.
For more information, contact Mayne at jessicalmayne@gmail.com or 978-394-4395. ￼
What are the ramifications of reversing Roe v. Wade? Devastation! What happens to the supply for precious and highly-prized fetal tissue and organs for cosmetics and research? How will those who worship Molech conduct their sacrificial rituals in exchange for prosperity, power, and influence? How else will will we pare down the population to the utopian 500 million? How will we stop the proliferation of those peoples in our midst Margaret Sanger deemed “undesirable”? Yes....so much is at stake.
What exactly are the “ramifications” for outlawing murder of innocent children?
A. a run on diapers
B. Sesame Street re-runs
C. hundreds of thousands of unwanted children born into neglect and poverty
Since there is no murder involved in an abortion, the ramifications are the endangerment of the mother's life, the negative impacts on those who are the victims of rape and incest, the costs to the mother of losing her reproductive freedom, being unable to plan the timing, if any, if her children, and on and on.
Kids or blood clots?
