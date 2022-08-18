A bat caught in Blaine County tested positive for rabies this week, becoming the first confirmed bat in south-central Idaho with the virus in 2022, the South Central Public Health District announced in a Thursday press release.
The district is now warning residents to remain vigilant around bats and make sure their dogs, cats and horses are vaccinated for rabies, which is virtually 100% fatal if untreated.
Tanis Maxwell, an epidemiologist with the district, stressed the need to avoid contact with bats at this time.
“If you have direct contact with a bat or find one in your home while you were sleeping, it is important you contact your health-care provider right away and ask about treatment,” she stated.
Residents should never handle a bat with their bare hands and any sick or injured bat should be given plenty of space and reported to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the district said. Campers are also advised to sleep in tents or under mosquito netting.
Anyone who has had direct contact with a bat—that is, if a bat has touched or landed on them—and can’t rule out the possibility of a bite, scratch or exposure of a wound or mucous membrane to bat saliva should safely capture the bat and call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971 to speak with a health district epidemiologist for advice on how to proceed.
“Do not bring live bats into health district offices,” the district advised.
The last rabies fatality in Idaho occurred in October 2021, one month after a Boise County man encountered a bat on his property and the bat became tangled in his clothing. The man did not believe he had been bitten or scratched but fell ill in October and died in a Boise hospital.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Fish and Game are offering the following tips to avoid rabies exposure from bats:
- Never touch a bat with your bare hands.
- Always vaccinate your pets, including horses.
- Bat-proof your home or cabin by sealing up all potential points of entry.
- If a bat must be caught, put on thick work gloves that cannot be bitten through, place a plastic tub or similar container over them and gently work a piece of cardboard or stiff paper under the container, trapping the bat inside. The bat should be released onto a tree trunk or vertical surface, as most cannot take flight from the ground.
- Any bat outdoors that appears to be weak, sick or disoriented should be kept away from people, pets, and natural predators. The energy demands of migration, “and/or the inexperience of young bats” can sometimes leave bats on the ground. “Know that all bat species in the state are legally protected … It is illegal to harm, harass, or kill them,” Fish and Game states on its website. ￼
