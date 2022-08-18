Bat
Courtesy Gary Peeples/USFWS

A bat caught in Blaine County tested positive for rabies this week, becoming the first confirmed bat in south-central Idaho with the virus in 2022, the South Central Public Health District announced in a Thursday press release.

The district is now warning residents to remain vigilant around bats and make sure their dogs, cats and horses are vaccinated for rabies, which is virtually 100% fatal if untreated.

Tanis Maxwell, an epidemiologist with the district, stressed the need to avoid contact with bats at this time.

