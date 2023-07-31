The Blaine County commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, for a public hearing on an Emergency Mountain Overlay District Site Alteration Permit application regarding extensive “forest health management operations” on approximately 150 acres of land on the southeast side of Bald Mountain stretching from St. Luke’s hospital to River Run.
An initial meeting was held at 9:30 a.m. on July 26 near the site of the proposed work due to the cited “emergency” nature of the application, though not all commissioners were able to attend and the hearing was extended. The Idaho Mountain Express was informed of the meeting about an hour before it began.
The parcels of land at issue on the meeting agenda are owned by Oregon-based SV Cold Creek Properties, represented by applicant Gary Slette of Twin Falls, as well as about seven lots owned by SV Family Properties located on Big Wood River Drive and Meadow Circle.
The hillside area is visible from Highway 75 to the west and south of the Base Camp River Run gas station and across from the Ketchum/ Sun Valley wastewater treatment plant.
According to the application, “The proposal is to complete hazardous fuel tree thinning of small diameter trees (up to 12” [diameter]). The activity fuel (i.e. cut trees) will be piled and burned when snow is sufficient to eliminate risk of fire spread. Larger diameter dead hazard trees will be cut and removed with a helicopter.”
The proposed dates for beginning and completing the project are “July 1 to October 15, 2023, unless delayed by County.”
“Treatment would retain all live large trees to maintain soil stability, while reducing ladder fuels which would jeopardize large tree survival in the event of a wildfire disturbance,” according to the applicant. “Treatment will also reduce the spread of insects and disease, retaining a healthier stand of trees, better equipped to avoid catastrophic loss.”
The application includes a 33-page “Vegetation Management Plan,” which states, “The overarching goal addressed in this plan is to restore ecosystem resilience and resistance in the face of uncharacteristic disturbances from wildfire, insects, and disease, which in turn includes actions to enhance ecosystem services tied to water quality, clean air, wildlife habitat, soil stability and permeability, public safety, aesthetics, and ecosystem integrity.”
While mitigating the threat of wildfire, “due to abundant ladder fuels, decadent brush, and continuous canopies,” is the primary focus of the plan, it also cites “high levels of beetle activity since 2007, killing many large trees and without management intervention, most of the remaining large trees are likely to die.”
It continues, “Disturbances that affect the property will inevitably affect the resort and the economy of the Wood River Valley. The property is also within the viewshed of Ketchum, creating a high value for aesthetics. ... A wildfire impacting the property could have devastating consequences to the cities’ infrastructure, including the Big Wood River, which would affect downstream communities in the Wood River Valley.”
The Express will continue to follow this developing story.
