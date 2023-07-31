The Blaine County commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, for a public hearing on an Emergency Mountain Overlay District Site Alteration Permit application regarding extensive “forest health management operations” on approximately 150 acres of land on the southeast side of Bald Mountain stretching from St. Luke’s hospital to River Run.

An initial meeting was held at 9:30 a.m. on July 26 near the site of the proposed work due to the cited “emergency” nature of the application, though not all commissioners were able to attend and the hearing was extended. The Idaho Mountain Express was informed of the meeting about an hour before it began.

The parcels of land at issue on the meeting agenda are owned by Oregon-based SV Cold Creek Properties, represented by applicant Gary Slette of Twin Falls, as well as about seven lots owned by SV Family Properties located on Big Wood River Drive and Meadow Circle.

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments