A proposed 24-unit housing development around a half-mile long ski pond at Gregory Ranch Subdivision south of Bellevue has drawn criticism and a petition for further details and consideration with 35 signatures from neighbors concerned about housing density, traffic flows and water shortages.
A third public hearing on the proposed development will take place at the Old County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 1:30 p.m.
The 76.51-acre Lateral 75 Ranch development proposed by Flying Squirrel Productions, LLC, would be situated around an existing 15-acre man-made water-ski pond just to the east of the corner of state Highway 75 and Glendale Road, about two miles south of Bellevue. The existing three parcels in the development area are currently zoned A-20.
The developers are depending on Blaine County’s Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) program to increase the allowed density, up to about one-unit per acre. The program was established 16 years ago to preserve natural resources in the unincorporated county and steer development closer to population centers. Essentially, landowners in relatively remote designated “sending” areas can remove developable density from property and apply it to land—or sell the rights to other landowners—in “receiving” areas capable of accommodating more buildings closer to towns.
Surrounding residents in the sparsely populated area contend that the development would impact them by creating too much traffic and depleting water resources.
“Ground water rights are already being curtailed, due to continued drought conditions,” states the petition, which was sent to the Mountain Express by Trisha Driscoll. “We demand that these concerns are considered and addressed, by providing data and or solutions before any approvals are issued."
Kathy Grotto, Deputy Director of Land Use and Building Services for Blaine County, said here seems to be a “lot of confusion” by the neighbors regarding the TDR program.
“Several neighbors have characterized this as ‘changing the zoning’, however the TDR program has been in place and part of our zoning and subdivision code since 2006,” Grotto said. “Neighbors have also stated the proposal is a ‘misuse’ or abuse of the TDR program. However, that was not the finding by the P&Z Commission who found it met or conditionally met all the standards of the program. They made their positive recommendation after three public hearings.”
The Wood River Land Trust, which has used TDRs successfully to preserve ecologically sensitive land to the south, sent a letter supporting the project. Some neighbors in the vicinity have also expressed support.
Grotto said the primary issue that the Blaine County Commissioners need more information about is the East Glendale Road approach onto Highway 75, which doesn’t meet county or Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) standards.
“ITD standards say it is too steep and needs improvement,” Grotto said. “An irrigation canal runs adjacent there, and the bridge over the canal creates this steepness.”
Grotto said the county engineer has been working on a conceptual drawing to shift the canal away from the highway and thus lower the bridge/culvert over it.
For full coverage stay tuned to the Idaho Mountain Express for full coverage of Tuesday's meeting.
