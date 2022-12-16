Blaine County property taxpayers have until Tuesday, Dec. 20, to mail in their payments for 2022, according to the Blaine County Treasurer’s Office.
Taxpayers can submit their payments online, by phone, by mail or using a drop box at the front doors of the Blaine County Annex Building in Hailey. In-person payments will also be accepted.
Payments can be made via cash, check, money order, credit or debit card, or electronic check. Credit or debit cards will be charged a 2.5% fee. Electronic checks will be charged a fee of $1.50.
