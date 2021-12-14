Blaine County property taxpayers have until Monday, Dec. 20, to mail in their payments for 2021, according to the Blaine County Treasurer’s Office.
Taxpayers can submit their payments online, by phone, by mail or using a drop box at the front doors of the Blaine County Annex Building in Hailey. In-person payments will also be accepted.
Payments can be made via cash, check, money order, credit or debit card, or electronic check. Credit or debit cards will be charged a 2.5% fee. Electronic checks will be charged a fee of $1.50.
Property taxes may be paid in two equal halves, with the first half due Dec. 20. The second half is due by June 20. Payments not made on time will be subject to a 2% late fee and 12% interest per annum charge, per Idaho Code. Partial payments are also accepted, but late fees and interest will accrue on the amounts outstanding.
To pay over the phone, call 208-788-5530. Online payments can be made at client.pointandpay.net/web/BlaineCountyTreasurerID.
