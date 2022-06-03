Final Blaine County property tax payments are due June 20.
Homeowners have the option to pay in two installments. The first installment was due Dec. 20; the second half is due later this month.
Payments not made on time will be subject to a 2% late fee and 12% interest per annum charge, per Idaho code. Partial payments are also accepted, but late fees and interest will accrue on the amounts outstanding.
Payments may be paid over the counter at the county Treasurer’s Office located at 219 1st Ave. S., Suite 102, in Hailey, or mailed to the same address. Credit/debit or electronic check payments may be made online. Over the phone payments are also possible by calling 866-845-7143. Or, scan the QR code to go directly to the Treasurer’s website. ￼
