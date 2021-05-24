While cities in Idaho’s fast-growing Treasure Valley have made headlines for lamenting the potential impacts of a new property tax law on their city budgets, local leaders in Blaine County say they don’t anticipate drastic changes resulting from the measure in the next few years.
House Bill 389, a wide-ranging piece of legislation quickly passed in the final days of the Legislature’s 2021 session, introduces, among other things, new caps on the amount of valuation available to local governments to tax new construction and annexation. Taxing districts will be limited to taxing 80% of what they would normally tax on new annexation and 90% of what they would normally tax on new construction from the previous year. The new law also includes an 80% cap on taxing the value of all properties in expiring urban renewal districts and an 8% limit on yearly property tax budget increases.
In Bellevue, where a building permit for the new residential Strahorn development was approved just last week, the cap on revenue from new construction may be “limiting” for the city this year, Mayor Ned Burns said.
“I think in periods of growth it’s going to be challenging [for the city] to provide service,” Burns said. “But then that new construction money will turn into regularly assessed money. We’ll be able to grow our budget a year after construction happens.
“In the immediacy, I think it will be challenging. But I hope over the long run it won’t be a big budget pinch.”
Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley similarly said he didn’t anticipate the law having devastating impacts on Ketchum’s city budget in the near future—unless, he said, the city were to annex a “very significant” amount of property in any given year.
The greater expected impact on Ketchum’s budget comes from the cap on value created by an expiring urban renewal district, Riley said. When the local district sunsets in the late 2020s, he said, local taxing entities will be capped at 80% of the district’s properties’ value. Under previous statute, there was no restriction on the share of that value.
In the city of Sun Valley, it’s too soon to know how the local budget might be affected, Mayor Peter Hendricks said.
“We’ll need some time to study it and figure out how it will affect us and our budget,” Hendricks said.
Burns said he sees some things to like in the sweeping piece of legislation, including a homeowners exemption increase from $100,000 to $125,000.
“That’s a definite plus,” he said.
But Burns said he would like to see the Legislature take a more “thoughtful” approach to another property tax-related program: the Property Tax Reduction program, also known as the “circuit breaker.” The program provides reduced property taxes to elderly, disabled and widowed taxpayers, and the state makes up the difference for local government property tax revenue that would otherwise be lost.
Rather than put limits on city budgets, Riley said, he would have preferred that lawmakers address other factors tied to rising property taxes, such as indexing the homeowners exemption to more evenly distribute the burden of property taxes among residential and commercial property owners.
“It’s residential valuations versus commercial valuations and other dynamics that people didn’t address [that are causing the increase in property taxes],” he said. “I think people will not see significant property tax relief.”
