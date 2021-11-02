Preview: Local schools and clubs feeling population pressures

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have triggered a permanent influx of new residents to the valley, including relatively affluent families who are putting pressure on local clubs, schools and other organizations that are not accustomed to such surges of interest.
“This could spark a healthy conversation about sustainability and the trajectory of the community,” said Scott McGrew, the Executive Director of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
The SVSEF has a waiting list of about 100 kids, even after doubling its Learn Alpine Skiing and Racing (LASAR) “pay-what-you-can” Alpine ski and snowboard program at Rotarun in Croy Canyon.
McGrew said returning athletes and their siblings, including those from a waiting list of 30 from last year have priority. He said a lot of new faces will be on the Rotarun ski hill this year, both from the valley and from outside the area.
“There are a lot of new families to the community that are on our waiting list,” McGrew said. “They are attracted to what we have here, and we can’t fault them for that.”
McGrew said the skier “development programs” that train skiers and snowboarders for competitive teams are seeing unprecedented demand, especially at the first- through fourth-grade levels. Ski teams typically use the resort in Sun Valley, rather than Rotarun.
“They can certainly afford the programs, but we are at capacity,” he said. “We cannot grow unchecked, which is against our principles. We have to take a strong look at who gets the spots. At the higher levels it's an application process. We look at who’s appropriate and skill appropriate. We are also seeing returning alumni, which is really cool."
Private schools of interest for affluent members of the community are also seeing new demand, as are high-end health clubs like Zenergy in Sun Valley.
For complete story see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
They’re here, instead of being resentful, common sense tells me that we have to deal and make everyone feel accepted.
Call a place paradise, kiss it goodbye.
Get use to it. it is going to get worse. When you advertise how great a place, then you invite the hoards. If you have a favorite fishing spot, you do not tell people were it is at. With growth comes more water demand, more street maintenance, more trash. And they all get raised in $$$$$$.
The water demand is very worrisome. Fire, maintenance and trash costs increase, but the workers are not paid more so they are under more pressure to deliver the services. Some leave the area, if only for better pay. Unfortunately, some of our costs are paid through grants, county and federal funding that won’t increase anytime soon Some even has to wait for census (10 years?) results. With increases in fire danger looming this is going to be an uneasy situation. We do have accept it, however. Being a multi-layer recreation area for skiing, fishing, hunting, etc. is the reason we exist, like it or not. It’s that or close up shop like all mining towns.
