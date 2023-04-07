Courthouse
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Democrats have submitted to Idaho Gov. Brad Little three nominees to fill the south-county seat on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners, which is vacant following the death of Commissioner Dick Fosbury on March 12.

The three nominees are Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman, Blaine County HR Generalist Justin Highhouse and Environmental Resource Center Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux, Blaine County Democrats Chair Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortiz told the Express. Here’s a look in alphabetical order at the three candidates for the job

Kathryn Goldman

