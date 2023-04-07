The Blaine County Democrats have submitted to Idaho Gov. Brad Little three nominees to fill the south-county seat on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners, which is vacant following the death of Commissioner Dick Fosbury on March 12.
The three nominees are Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman, Blaine County HR Generalist Justin Highhouse and Environmental Resource Center Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux, Blaine County Democrats Chair Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortiz told the Express. Here’s a look in alphabetical order at the three candidates for the job
Kathryn Goldman
Goldman moved to Bellevue in 2003 and has a background in land conservation, campaign consulting and, most recently, documentary film. Goldman served on the Blaine County Soil Conservation District and the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission prior to her role as mayor.
“I enjoy tackling the tough issues in my community,” Goldman said. “My governing experience prepares me for the challenge.”
One example she provided: Bellevue is preparing for potential flooding this spring, and will need good cooperation across services—something Goldman said she’s ready to take on.
“I would take that collaborative approach to the commission with me,” Goldman said.
“Civic participation, local government and public service are my passion. If I were appointed, I would be very honored to serve and I would give my 110%.”
Goldman also works for Power Engineers Inc., a global consulting and engineering firm specializing in energy, food and beverage, facilities, communications and environmental consulting. Goldman believes she can use this private-sector experience to facilitate cooperation between the public and private sectors.
“Seeing how the private sector operates in terms of retaining and recruiting quality employees will be essential to the county,” she said. “Being part of a big team in the private sector would also inform my work as many departments report to the commissioners, and its important to understand how a large organizations work.”
Justin Highhouse
Justin Highhouse currently serves as Blaine County’s human resources generalist. Before that, he worked as manager of cultural development for the Sun Valley Company. Highhouse holds a bachelor’s degree in outdoor adventure leadership from Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
“I think my extensive experience working with people, specifically human resources and county employees are one of my biggest assets,” Highhouse said. “I have working relationships with everyone in the county with a lot of experience listening to different perspectives, which is directly transferable to the role of commissioner. I can gather information from different perspectives to make decisions for the long term.”
Highhouse believes his experience facilitating housing for Sun Valley Company employees will assist him in the commissioner’s role, should he appointed by Little.
“I learned a lot about managing and navigating different views in the private sector as the new housing facilities [at Sun Valley] were being built,” he said. “Navigating how we are going to allocate space with the different leadership for the seasonal staff was critical. If departments couldn’t hire seasonal folks because there weren’t rooms available, that had very real consequences for those departments.
“I felt called to this. In a sense this is an opportunity to honor Commissioner Fosbury and fill his shoes to pick up the work. As I moved to the public sector, I very much had interest in pursuing this but had not anticipated the opportunity to come this quickly. As circumstances changed, the question to myself was, ‘If not me, then who?’ I’ve worked my way up from the bottom, and I think I have a very real perspective on people moving to the valley and making it there own.”
Lindsay Mollineaux
Before running the Ketchum-based Environmental Resource Center, Lindsay Mollineaux served as chief analytics officer for the City of New York and as an assistant economist at the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund. She also spent time as a farming assistant for Kraay’s Market and Garden. Lindsay grew up in the Wood River Valley and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
“I think the biggest thing I would bring to the position is a commitment to listening and learning to get to good solutions,” Mollineaux said. “One thing I’ve learned in previous jobs is that it’s great to have energy and new ideas, but you’re a fool if you don’t take advantage of the fact that there are people who have often been tackling the problems you’re thinking about since before you were born. So, you might as well learn from them. Often the ideas you think are so clever have been tried before, so those conversations can save you a lot of time and frustration.
“I’m also shameless about looking for good ideas to try out,” she said. “Right now I believe there are great ideas all over the county for many of the dilemmas we face. The job of the commissioner is not to be the smartest person in the room. It’s to get out there and get people excited about the future of our valley so that people are willing to try new ideas and are dreaming up their own solutions as well.” ￼
