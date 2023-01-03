Community Campus front door (copy)

The Community Campus opened a short-term housing solution on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for several families who lost hotel-room accommodations.

 Express photo by Emily Jones

A temporary emergency shelter opened by nonprofit organizations and volunteers in Hailey last week closed on Monday after its occupants were able to return to previous housing arrangements, Blaine County Emergency Manager Chris Corwin reported Tuesday.

Thirty Blaine County residents—17 women and children and 13 men—were housed in separate facilities at the Blaine County Community Campus through the holidays, from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2, Corwin said. The residents had access to the Rec District’s gym facilities, including showers and laundry, and access to kitchen facilities at a nearby nonprofit.

Most displaced families and individuals did not speak English, Corwin said, presenting a challenge for volunteers—including himself—who required assistance with translation.

