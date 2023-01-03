A temporary emergency shelter opened by nonprofit organizations and volunteers in Hailey last week closed on Monday after its occupants were able to return to previous housing arrangements, Blaine County Emergency Manager Chris Corwin reported Tuesday.
Thirty Blaine County residents—17 women and children and 13 men—were housed in separate facilities at the Blaine County Community Campus through the holidays, from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2, Corwin said. The residents had access to the Rec District’s gym facilities, including showers and laundry, and access to kitchen facilities at a nearby nonprofit.
Most displaced families and individuals did not speak English, Corwin said, presenting a challenge for volunteers—including himself—who required assistance with translation.
“It was hard to find people willing to spend the night, especially Spanish-speaking folks,” he told the Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday.
The community stepped up in other ways, donating an “excess” of bedding, he said, and the shelter also received over 30 cots from St. Luke’s and The Red Cross—supplies the county will likely hang on to for future emergencies.
“As always, when you ask, people will bring a lot,” Corwin said.
The need for the shelter arose after nearly three dozen people were pushed out of their temporary hotel-room accommodations on Dec. 27 as hotel rooms across the Wood River Valley filled for the holiday season, according to Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary.
The hotel rooms had been funded by the county, the city of Ketchum, the Blaine County Charitable Fund, the Blaine County Housing Authority and The Hunger Coalition in response to hundreds of Peruvian families arriving in the Wood River Valley—more than 150 with children—seeking asylum in the United States.
Calling the situation an ”emergency,” the Blaine County commissioners on Dec. 20 called a special meeting to figure out how to open and staff a shelter with bilingual volunteers.
Outgoing Sen. Michelle Stennett and current Sen. Ron Taylor arranged volunteer schedules and facilitated a Red Cross virtual training session last week, while Becky Lopez of The Alliance of Idaho and Erika Greenberg of the Blaine County School District helped with transportation, Corwin said.
“I think we were responsive—reactive—but mostly responsive. This is a great example of how well our nonprofits worked together,” McCleary said Tuesday. “It would be lovely if we could mention everyone and do a follow-up [press release] celebrating this success.”
Commissioner Muffy Davis also praised the coordinated effort.
“When crisis happens,” she said, “you can see how this community comes together.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In