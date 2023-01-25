The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consideration regarding potential county-based amendments to the airport overlay district zoning of Friedman Memorial Airport during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.
The current airport overlay district chapter was adopted in April 1977 and has not been updated since then, making it extremely outdated, according to the Commission. The code is so stale that it still refers to Friedman Memorial Airport as “Gimlet Airport.”
Statewide land use legislation adopted in 2014 has set the stage for updated airport vicinity planning, intended to improve public safety. And, according to county staff, current mapping technology and airport data allow for more specific mapping of airspace surfaces and recommended land use around airports. Together, the legal foundation and new technology should allow more accurate and better detailed overlay district zones.
The proposed overhaul of the code would consider improvements to the airport vicinity overlay district to better identify the influence of the area on neighboring land. The discussion would also evaluate state airspace protection surfaces, height restrictions, land use and building restriction areas and siting criteria for evaluating land uses or activities in key areas adjacent to the airports.
Included in the proposal is a fair disclosure notification for new or substantial redevelopment of lots, buildings, structures, and certain activities near the airports notifying of the potential of low overhead flights, noise, dust, fumes and other potential aviation impacts to residents near the airport’s overlay district.
This meeting is open to the public and the public may attend in person or online by visiting meet.goto.com/238387469 using access code 238-387-469. ￼
It would seem a sizable portion of Hailey would fall into the Airport`s New Overlay District.
