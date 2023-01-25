Winter air travel schedule announced (copy)

The zoning code around Friedman Memorial Airport has not been updated since it was passed in 1977.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consideration regarding potential county-based amendments to the airport overlay district zoning of Friedman Memorial Airport during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.

The commissioners are expected to focus on the boundaries of the airport overlay district, according to the P&Z’s agenda.

The current airport overlay district chapter was adopted in April 1977 and has not been updated since then, making it extremely outdated, according to the Commission. The code is so stale that it still refers to Friedman Memorial Airport as “Gimlet Airport.”

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments