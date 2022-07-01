The Meadows mobile-home park is one step closer to expansion following a vote by the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commissioner last week.
On June 23, county P&Z approved an application by Pacific Current Partners to rezone an approximate 6-acre parcel between state Highway 75 and The Meadows RV Park south of Ketchum into the county’s Mobile Home/Manufactured Home Overlay District.
The purpose of the Mobile Home/Manufactured Home Overlay District is to allow existing mobile and manufactured home parks that are denser than the underlying zoning district to conform to county code, and to provide basic standards for the future establishment of mobile and manufactured home parks in the county, according to county code.
The application now moves to the Blaine County Board of Commissioners for further approval.
Prior to the vote, representatives of Blaine County Housing Authority outlined the current housing shortage and the effects of evictions on families in the valley. According to the organization, there are 325 households, representing nearly 600 individuals, on a waiting list for affordable housing.
Blaine County School District Trustee Blanca Romero also gave a short presentation on the housing crisis and pleaded for the board to pass the Meadows expansion.
“We are in dire straits now,” Romero said. “I recommend to all of you to approve this measure so that we can move forward and help the rest of our community.”
Other P&Z news:
The commission also discussed, but ultimately tabled, two applications on Parker Gulch Road by Parker Gulch, LLC (Scott Curtis). Parker Gulch, LLC had sought to modify the boundaries of the Mountain Overlay District based on updated topographic data, as well as a Wetland Conditional Use Permit, which would allow currently unpermitted fill to be placed in jurisdictional wetlands. The latter application also requested approval for an existing roadway access/driveway and vehicular pad currently utilized for equipment and materials storage. ￼
