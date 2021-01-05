Peregrine Ranch

Peregrine Ranch alongside the east side of state Highway 75 functions as a popular wintering grounds for elk today.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The 158-acre Peregrine Ranch hay farm north of Hailey remains for sale with an asking price of $35 million, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

The property—bordered by state Highway 75 to the east—was first listed by John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers International in September. It is currently owned by the Rinker Family, perhaps best known for developing the mid-valley Gimlet subdivision in Blaine County.

Previously known as the Chapman Cloverly Ranch, the property was first occupied by Rev. Israel Osborn, one of the three founders of Hailey, in 1887.

Peregrine Ranch has both surface water rights to the Big Wood River and groundwater rights, according to Colliers International.

“A new owner will be able to keep the property green whether farming or developing from the abundant water rights,” the real estate company stated.

In previous years, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has used Peregrine Ranch to feed wintering elk. The area remains a popular gathering spot for the animals.

