The 158-acre Peregrine Ranch hay farm north of Hailey remains for sale with an asking price of $35 million, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.
The property—bordered by state Highway 75 to the east—was first listed by John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers International in September. It is currently owned by the Rinker Family, perhaps best known for developing the mid-valley Gimlet subdivision in Blaine County.
Previously known as the Chapman Cloverly Ranch, the property was first occupied by Rev. Israel Osborn, one of the three founders of Hailey, in 1887.
Peregrine Ranch has both surface water rights to the Big Wood River and groundwater rights, according to Colliers International.
“A new owner will be able to keep the property green whether farming or developing from the abundant water rights,” the real estate company stated.
In previous years, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has used Peregrine Ranch to feed wintering elk. The area remains a popular gathering spot for the animals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
LOL! A bermed 'ranch', for $35 million! Well, I guess in these crazy days of Covid refugees and liberal-State refugees, may as well try. The influx of such may eventually turn the politics such that it will be developed and built out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In