Park City officials look for answers in Wood River Valley

Park City, Utah, officials will be rolling through the Wood River Valley this weekend on their annual city tour, designed to find strategies similar towns have used to attack housing insecurity, sustainability, parking and other issues resort areas are facing.
The tour is organized by Leadership Park City founder and director Myles Rademan, who worked closely with former Idaho state Rep. Wendy Jaquet—a Blaine County resident—to direct the agenda for the trip’s time in Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley. Jaquet organized a similar trip for various officials from Blaine County entities to McCall and Cascade in April.
“All of this starts with a sense of humility,” Rademan said. “We all think we’re the smartest ones in the room, and we get isolated. That’s why we visit other places, because we’re all grappling with the same issues.”
As for unique insights that can be gleaned from the Wood River Valley, Rademan said there are plenty.
Cities in the Wood River Valley “are more isolated than Park City, so [they have] more of a pure mountain community,” he said. He considers Park City to be a hybrid of sorts between the Wood River Valley and Boise, which is the other scheduled stop on the tour. Because of its proximity to Salt Lake City and its international airport, Rademan said, Park City has developed into something more than a small ski town, especially since the pandemic.
The trip begins on Wednesday, May 18, in Boise. On Friday, May 20, the group will depart for Bellevue. First, they’ll visit The Hunger Coalition, viewing a presentation from Co-Executive Director Naomi Spence. Then, they’ll travel to Hailey to view the new Blaine Manor affordable-housing project, before meeting with Mayor Martha Burke and viewing various presentations from city officials. That same afternoon, the group will view presentations from Ketchum City Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton, Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith, Ketchum Historical Preservation Commission Chair Mattie Mead and Sun Valley Culinary Institute Executive Director Karl Uri. On Friday night, the group will travel to River Run Plaza at the base of Bald Mountain for various presentations by Sun Valley Resort officials, including Vice President and General Manager Pete Sonntag.
On Saturday, the group is scheduled to start at Ketchum City Hall, before traveling to The Community Library. From there, there will be a joint presentation by the City Council presidents of Sun Valley and Ketchum—Michelle Griffith, and Michael David, respectively. Next is a series of panels that focus on issues such as employee housing, asset management and changes the pandemic brought to Blaine County, among other things. The final event before departure on Sunday is a series of tours that focus on housing, arts and culture, recreation and Sun Valley Resort.
While the trip may be an annual occurrence, it’s been more than a decade since the Wood River Valley was a stop on the map, according to Rademan. Just as with Jaquet’s trip in April, there is lots of reason to be hopeful, he said.
“We’re really looking forward to being there,” Rademan said. “We’re going to have a great time, and learn a lot.” ￼
They are on vacation. Go to Portland and learn 10x more.
