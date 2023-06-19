A UTV passenger was seriously injured in an off-road crash out Muldoon Canyon Thursday afternoon and airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls for treatment, authorities say.

The vehicle apparently rolled off an embankment along Cold Spring Creek north of High Five Campground, about 13 miles east of Bellevue, according to Carey Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Kimball.

Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman said WRFR was dispatched to the site at 3:23 p.m. for an impact sensor beacon from "an Apple device that was involved in a crash with potential injury.” Wood River Fire responded from the west from Bellevue and Carey Fire responded from the east, he said.

