A UTV passenger was seriously injured in an off-road crash out Muldoon Canyon Thursday afternoon and airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls for treatment, authorities say.
The vehicle apparently rolled off an embankment along Cold Spring Creek north of High Five Campground, about 13 miles east of Bellevue, according to Carey Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Kimball.
Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman said WRFR was dispatched to the site at 3:23 p.m. for an impact sensor beacon from "an Apple device that was involved in a crash with potential injury.” Wood River Fire responded from the west from Bellevue and Carey Fire responded from the east, he said.
Kimball said the driver of the UTV refused treatment at the scene. It's unclear whether both occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Flight records indicate that Air St. Luke’s helicopter was able to land in the area around 4:15 p.m., and the injured person was taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, a Level II trauma center.
“This area is just as you come past what is called the Cold Springs area, as you come from west to east, and the road has a sweeping corner around the toe of a hill and right along the creek,” Kimball said. “With the edge of the road and the creek not having a shoulder, if you go off on the creek side you are going down into the creek on a steep bank 15 feet or more.”
Bateman said communications in the area are “very difficult, if not impossible,” but WRFR Operations Chief Bass Sears had coincidentally activated his Zoleo backcountry satellite communicator 45 minutes before the call. Sears responded to the incident after recognizing the coordinates as an area WRFR had been dispatched to “multiple times for significant accidents,” Bateman said, and the two chiefs were able communicate with the device and arrange for an air ambulance.
At least seven Wood River Valley residents were injured in ATV or UTV crashes in Muldoon and Slaughterhouse canyons east of Bellevue last summer, with three of those riders requiring air ambulances, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities continue to investigate this most recent crash. The rider’s current condition was unknown over the weekend.
