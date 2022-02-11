In the wake of Ketchum’s decision to end its emergency COVID-19 health order—and, with it, its mask mandate—several public officials this week slammed the city for a move they say flew in the face of guidance from public health experts and health-care providers.
On Monday, the Ketchum City Council voted 3-1 to break from Hailey, Sun Valley and Blaine County by pulling its mask requirement after Mayor Neil Bradshaw issued a prepared statement pleading for the council to lift the rule “on behalf of the children of the Wood River Valley.” In the address, Bradshaw claimed that masks have “debatable effectiveness” in stemming the spread of COVID-19 and are “detrimental to children in many ways,” including putting strain on their mental health.
But area health experts refuted those claims in weekly closed-door COVID-19 briefings for elected officials, including Bradshaw, Hailey City Councilman Sam Linnet told the Express on Wednesday. In those meetings, Linnet said, the Ketchum mayor often showed doubts about the information presented by public health officials.
“This was a purely political decision driven by a mayor who is opposed to masks and skeptical of vaccinations,” he said. “None of our health-care advisers—not South Central Public Health, not St. Luke’s physicians—are telling us that rescinding mask requirements is good health policy. None of them are telling us that mental-health concerns are legitimate reasons to rescind the mandate. None at all.”
Blaine County is considered at “critical” COVID-19 risk by the South Central Public Health District, which conducts bi-weekly risk assessments for the eight counties it serves. The Jan. 27 “critical” classification held in the latest assessment released Thursday.
As of Wednesday night, the Health District was monitoring 600 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the county, though that number is likely higher: Idaho has more than 37,000 positive tests waiting to be processed by local health districts that aren’t yet counted in daily tallies.
On Wednesday, though, Bradshaw told the Express that he saw enough in the data to draw a positive trend and terminate the mask mandate.
“We have been committed to working with the other cities and the county on this difficult topic,” he said. “Ultimately, each jurisdiction needs to make its own determination as to what is best for its community. Our fire chief briefed the City Council on the statistics for positive tests and hospital capacity. Based on that data, the council determined that an emergency did not exist and voted to lift the mask mandate.
“We continue to monitor local data. It was a difficult decision. However, I have received positive feedback from many of our residents that we represent.”
Ketchum’s vote comes at a time when other parts of the country—including some with the strongest records on masking—are rolling back COVID-19 restrictions as the surge fueled by the omicron variant abates. On Wednesday alone, the governors of New York, Illinois, Rhode Island and Massachusetts all announced plans to end indoor mask requirements, either statewide or in schools. (Idaho never had a statewide mandate; locally, Bellevue rescinded its mask mandate on Nov. 22, and Carey never enacted one.)
Those moves put jurisdictions ahead of guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which still urges masks in indoor public spaces. That aligns with what local officials are hearing from advisers in southern Idaho, Linnet said.
“We’re listening to the people who made this their career,” he said. “If we’re going to continue to follow their advice, the advice is to keep mask mandates for the next few weeks, until things change. No one wants to keep them in place forever.”
In a Tuesday meeting, the Blaine County commissioners unanimously agreed, speaking out in favor of the county’s ongoing mask requirement.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Commissioner Muffy Davis said. “Yes, we’re all sick and tired of it, but the virus doesn’t care. We need to stay the course.”
Commissioner Dick Fosbury commended Sun Valley for extending its mask mandate on Feb. 3.
“We have had 10 [COVID-related] deaths every day for the last week in the state of Idaho,” he said. “Regardless of whether people think this is mild, it is not. We’ve had young people seriously impacted. I’m honestly surprised at Ketchum’s decision, but I’m glad that we are maintaining our policy.”
Commissioner Angenie McCleary said Wednesday she believed Ketchum made “a very poor decision.”
“Not only are cases high, we don’t even have an idea how high they are,” she said.
McCleary told the Express that she didn’t expect Ketchum to end its order when it did. She attended the weekly meeting of area elected officials on Feb. 2 and left convinced that all jurisdictions with mask mandates in place agreed to maintain their rules. Bradshaw was also in that meeting, she said.
Ketchum business operators have varying opinions about the city’s move on Monday to terminate its emergency COVID-19 health order that require…
“He’s made it clear that he’d like mask mandates rescinded,” she said. “I was surprised at the timing. ... I think the city of Ketchum’s decision was premature. We’re still seeing very high case numbers. We’re still hearing that hospitals are stressed. The clear medical advice that we’re getting is that now isn’t the time to make a change.”
Prior to the omicron surge, St. Luke’s Wood River Emergency Department physician Dr. Terry O’Connor was a regular in those Wednesday meetings. As cases rose, though, he didn’t have time, he said. With hospital staff sick, retiring or simply quitting, there have been too many shifts to cover.
O’Connor, who also serves as medical director of the Blaine County Ambulance District, supports keeping mask mandates in place—a stance he made clear both before and after Ketchum’s council members voted on Monday.
“I think the timing is poor, and it’s emotionally insensitive to health-care workers,” he said Wednesday. “Coming down from record highs is still really high.”
In a letter sent to the Ketchum City Council prior to Monday’s vote, O’Connor said that around 30% of the patients he sees in the Emergency Department come in with acute COVID-19 or “long COVID”—a condition in which people carry symptoms for weeks or months after infection. The number of COVID-19 patients “should go down in time” as the virus becomes less pervasive locally, O’Connor said, but he hasn’t seen enough to say that time is now.
“I would be happy to take away masks if the prevalence of the virus declined,” he said. “But we make decisions on the data we have, not what suits us.”
Figures were one part of O’Connor’s concern; his fellow health-care workers were another. Many are burned out and are encountering their own mental-health challenges, he said.
“People here in this community go the extra mile,” he said. “What that looks like is people coming in on their day off. People working overtime to cover colleagues who are sick. All of that is happening behind the scenes. We do it because we want to be good friends and good neighbors. But, at a certain point, you wonder if your neighbors are looking out for you.
“You talk about mental health—who spoke to health-care providers about their mental health?”
McCleary, a former social worker who heads up several of the county’s mental-health initiatives, said she thinks pulling mask mandates now “sends the wrong message to the community” and is “disrespectful to our medical professionals.”
“You look at the stress in the medical community—the strain that they’re carrying—and it seems to me everyone should be doing all they can to help,” she said. “I’m concerned about their mental health and well-being, in addition to everyone in the community.”
“Might we get away with it? Sure,” O’Connor said. “But we’re not even asking for a tip at the table. We just want a reprieve. Even just waiting a week would have spoken volumes.” ￼
Greg Foley and Emily Jones contributed reporting.
So tired of Sam Linnet and the rest of the Hailey Bunch. We know how you feel about it, scared little boy. It's okay for others to question the vaccines and the "science". Who's dying, Sam? Where's the crisis you said would happen? Get over yourself. You're on a small town city council. You don't know any more about this virus than Bradshaw does. Be outraged, but no one needs to hear more from you. We get it.
“Not only are cases high, we don’t even have an idea how high they are,” I think she meant to say we don't even have an idea how low they are.
Clueless. Disgusting that Sam would say there is no mental health concerns. He is willing to ignore all studies on mask on children. Our County Commissioners all need to go with these foolish comments. In addition, the health care systems are short staffed by their own making. Yes people are dying with covid and not from covid.
These politicians are obsessed with themselves. They think the people they work for are too stupid to make their own health decisions and can’t be trusted to take their own precautions to not spread viruses. Things like washing hands, not going into public if you think you might be sick or have been significantly exposed and so on. They like the masks and so they will impose their methods on you because you are too stupid to choose your own.
Hailey will vote on the mandate again next week. In the last meeting, there was no discussion of mask efficacy, particularly the cloth masks 99% of people wear. IME doesn’t report on it either. Yet it’s widely reported that cloth masks are useless which is what prompted the fed to send out 400,000,000 single use N95 masks.
Hailey city council, if you are truly concerned about public health and think its your job to control how people practice health, have the discussion about cloth mask efficacy. Be consistent with what you say you are concerned about and require people wear N95 or better only. Also, so much time is spent talking about these mandates when in reality, those who don’t want to wear masks just don’t wear them, regardless of your mandate, and you won’t do anything about that. Enforce your mandate or drop it, the people are laughing at you.
