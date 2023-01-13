Greenhorn housing

Sun Valley is developing plans to build eight housing units for first responders near the mid-valley Greenhorn Fire Station.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

With the housing crisis affecting nearly every facet of employment in the Wood River Valley, the North Blaine County Fire District has been working towards developing eight modular homes adjacent to the Greenhorn Fire Station over the last year.

Now, the Fire District has a deal in place to buy eight modular homes—and is seeking money to complete the $3.2 million project on schedule. So far, $868,701 has been raised for the project, leaving about $2.4 million outstanding.

The Fire District and the city of Sun Valley have each committed funding to the project. So has Blaine County, which allocated $350,000 from its share of the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal action targeting economic relief and stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the district has secured a $1.5 million private loan that will allow the project “to move forward without delays,” Fire Commissioner Jed Gray said in September.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments