With the housing crisis affecting nearly every facet of employment in the Wood River Valley, the North Blaine County Fire District has been working towards developing eight modular homes adjacent to the Greenhorn Fire Station over the last year.
Now, the Fire District has a deal in place to buy eight modular homes—and is seeking money to complete the $3.2 million project on schedule. So far, $868,701 has been raised for the project, leaving about $2.4 million outstanding.
The Fire District and the city of Sun Valley have each committed funding to the project. So has Blaine County, which allocated $350,000 from its share of the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal action targeting economic relief and stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the district has secured a $1.5 million private loan that will allow the project “to move forward without delays,” Fire Commissioner Jed Gray said in September.
“To achieve the expedited timeline and avoid raising taxes for housing, we are asking for private donations to match public funding already committed,” the Fire District said in a statement earlier this month. “The more we can raise, the less the project has to be financed by costly debt. These savings can be passed on in the form of lower rent for the firefighters, paramedics and their families who will live there.”
The Fire District purchased the modular housing from Idaho- and Utah-based manufacturer Zip Kit Homes, which will provide six two-bedroom and two-bath units along with two one-bedroom and one-bath units, with rental priority given to contracted emergency response workers with the North Blaine County Fire District and the city of Sun Valley. The residences are also to be fitted with an eight-bay detached garage.
Engineering and infrastructure planning has already been completed, the Fire District said. The first four units are scheduled to arrive in spring 2023, with the additional four units set to arrive in the summer of 2023.
In all, the district will have 14 residences on the site—the eight modular homes on order, plus six units already in place. The 2.3-acre parcel of land is secured through a lease with the Idaho Transportation Department at $1 per year for 50 years with an option to renew for an additional 45 years.
The purchase of the eight homes cost the district $2 million, with excavation and infrastructure costs estimated at $400,000. The foundations for the eight homes, along with foundation and construction of the garage is estimated at $442,000, with an additional $130,000 in landscaping and site design, the latter of which has already been completed. An additional $219,901 is estimated for contingency and emergency maintenance funds.
The North Blaine County Fire District—formerly the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District—serves Blaine County’s unincorporated areas from the middle of the Wood River Valley north to the Blaine County-Custer County line. It is administered by the city of Sun Valley, after Sun Valley assumed management from the city of Ketchum.
Fire District Commissioner Sarah Michael said the additional money required to complete the project on time will rely on private donations.
“We are asking Blaine County property owners to consider a donation to help protect the safety and security of people’s lives and property, including your own,” Michael said.
