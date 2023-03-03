21-03-10 Wood River High School 7 Roland.jpg

The College of Southern Idaho, Sun Valley Economic Development and “I Have a Dream” Foundation—Idaho are teaming up with Wood River High School to offer grade 9-11 students a chance to learn trade and entrepreneurial skills this summer.

There are two camps—one focused on trades such as HVAC and welding, and one focused on entrepreneurship.

While classes in the summer might not be a student’s traditional idea of fun, there is a lot of value to these experiences, Wood River High School Principal Julia Grafft said.

Wood River High School students will have the opportunity to work with instructors at two vocational camps at CSI this summer.

