The College of Southern Idaho, Sun Valley Economic Development and “I Have a Dream” Foundation—Idaho are teaming up with Wood River High School to offer grade 9-11 students a chance to learn trade and entrepreneurial skills this summer.
There are two camps—one focused on trades such as HVAC and welding, and one focused on entrepreneurship.
While classes in the summer might not be a student’s traditional idea of fun, there is a lot of value to these experiences, Wood River High School Principal Julia Grafft said.
“A lot of kids hit a wall when they get to high school, and are kind of over the whole thing. They get disenfranchised with school,” Grafft said. “So we want to give them some meaning and purpose beyond just this school year, and re-engage some students in this process. This might open up the possibility of going to a trade school or a two- or four-year college down the road.”
SVED Executive Director Harry Griffith said the camps have the added benefit of creating a new stock of local tradesmen, and will hopefully give the Wood River Valley a number of talented workers in the next generation.
“The concept is to give these kids practical, real-life opportunities—give them the chance to learn vocations under expert guidance,” he said.
Dates and exact locations are not set yet, though the CSI campus in Twin Falls will host the two-week-long camps sometime in June, according to “I Have a Dream” Foundation—Idaho Director Laura Lewis. Each camp will be six to eight hours a day over the course of a week, with potential to extend the camps next year if they are a success.
There is a third camp being held in conjunction with the Sun Valley Culinary Institute that Wood River High School is not involved with. That camp is focused on culinary arts and will run through SVED, “I Have a Dream” and the Culinary Institute.
Lewis and Grafft said they have not released any information to students yet, but they anticipate demand to be high for the programs. The focuses of the camps, after all, were selected by students in an email survey earlier this year. In addition to offering real-world skills, the camps can count as make-up credits for students who may not have finished credits during the school year.
“It puts kids on a pathway through apprenticeships, where they can get hours of credit towards a certification in a career, like plumbing, or HVAC, or electrical and get paid for it at the same time,” Griffith said.
In addition to HVAC and welding, students in the trades class will be able to learn automation, food processing and woodworking.
The entrepreneurship camp will teach students how to build a guide book for starting a business, as well as skills in marketing, branding and sales. Students will also practice giving presentations and elevator pitches, as well as draft a final business blueprint that will be presented at the end of the session.
“I Have a Dream” Foundation is a nonprofit organization that operates mostly from private donations from individual donors. Its goal is to support under-resourced youths academically, socially and emotionally, with enrichment programming and life skills, Lewis said.
“We follow kids from early elementary all the way through elementary, middle and high school, and into post-secondary education, whether it’s a trade, vocational training or college,” she said. “We provide tuition support for them to pursue continuing education in any of those areas.”
Lewis said the launch of the classes is just the beginning of an exciting process.
“We have already had some people involved in masonry step forward and say they would love to do a masonry camp, so that could be an additional offering,” she said. “There is just so much potential here.”
Grafft said that, ultimately, the collaborative effort is about empowering students to believe in themselves.
“I have heard from students who think that if they are not college bound, their [plan] isn’t of value, and that’s certainly not the case,” she said. “There are a lot of legitimate career paths that don’t start with college. We want to celebrate all kids and recognize that all opportunities are valuable.” ￼
